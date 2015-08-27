MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 27

DUBAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks take heart from Wall Street rally, China gains

* Brent climbs by over $1 on crude stock draw, US economic data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf pulls back as global markets stay fragile; foreigners buy Egypt

* Gold coasts along as stocks perk up, possible Fed hike delay supports

* Tripoli negotiator quits day before new Libya peace talks

* Kurds take 10 villages from Islamic State in north Iraq

* New U.S. special envoy for Syria to travel to Russia, Saudi Arabia

* FX pegs under pressure in emerging markets as commodity prices fall

* Turkish PM, facing uphill election battle, invites opposition to cabinet

* Iran to offer 3 gas fields for investment at London conference

* Libya’s AGOCO says oil output at 220,000 barrels per day

* Iran won’t import wheat this year thanks to local harvest

* Gulf Keystone can double Kurdish field output if payment spat solved

* Hoping for domestic reform, Iranian activists back nuclear deal

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Oct 1-10 shipment

* Russia plans to increase wheat supplies to Egypt - Putin

* France in talks with Egypt over helicopter carriers - sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia holding main suspect in 1996 Khobar Towers bombing-report

* Boeing to establish Saudi rotorcraft support center in JV

* Saudi military intercepts Scud missile fired by Yemeni forces

* Saudi Arabia executes four people in one day, death penalties soar

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Al Habtoor in talks to raise about $408 mln to finance acquisitions -Bloomberg

* Domestic business lifts UAE’s NMC Health 1st-half profit 14.7 pct

* Dubai Crude for November to be priced at $0.20/bbl below Oman

* Dubai property slowdown due to tighter rules, not oil slump

* Dubai’s Noor Bank to help arrange Indonesian sukuk

QATAR

* Qatar and PetroChina alter LNG supply deal, winter spot price fallout

KUWAIT

* Kuwait summons Iran envoy over disputed gas field reports - KUNA

OMAN

* Oman money markets tighten as cheap oil forces bigger bond sales

BAHRAIN

* Aluminium Bahrain seeks rating ahead of $3.5 bln project fundraising ALBH.BH