MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 27

DUBAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks take heart from Wall Street rally, China gains
* Brent climbs by over $1 on crude stock draw, US economic data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf pulls back as global markets stay fragile; foreigners buy Egypt
* Gold coasts along as stocks perk up, possible Fed hike delay supports
* Tripoli negotiator quits day before new Libya peace talks
* Kurds take 10 villages from Islamic State in north Iraq
* New U.S. special envoy for Syria to travel to Russia, Saudi Arabia
* FX pegs under pressure in emerging markets as commodity prices fall
* Turkish PM, facing uphill election battle, invites opposition to cabinet
* Iran to offer 3 gas fields for investment at London conference
* Libya’s AGOCO says oil output at 220,000 barrels per day
* Iran won’t import wheat this year thanks to local harvest
* Gulf Keystone can double Kurdish field output if payment spat solved
* Hoping for domestic reform, Iranian activists back nuclear deal
* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Oct 1-10 shipment
* Russia plans to increase wheat supplies to Egypt - Putin
* France in talks with Egypt over helicopter carriers - sources
* Saudi Arabia holding main suspect in 1996 Khobar Towers bombing-report
* Boeing to establish Saudi rotorcraft support center in JV
* Saudi military intercepts Scud missile fired by Yemeni forces
* Saudi Arabia executes four people in one day, death penalties soar
* Dubai’s Al Habtoor in talks to raise about $408 mln to finance acquisitions -Bloomberg
* Domestic business lifts UAE’s NMC Health 1st-half profit 14.7 pct
* Dubai Crude for November to be priced at $0.20/bbl below Oman
* Dubai property slowdown due to tighter rules, not oil slump
* Dubai’s Noor Bank to help arrange Indonesian sukuk
* Qatar and PetroChina alter LNG supply deal, winter spot price fallout
* Kuwait summons Iran envoy over disputed gas field reports - KUNA
* Oman money markets tighten as cheap oil forces bigger bond sales
* Aluminium Bahrain seeks rating ahead of $3.5 bln project fundraising ALBH.BH (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)