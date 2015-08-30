MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 30

DUBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wild week for markets ends quietly

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf up on stronger global trend, long-term outlook still murky

* Oil extends short-covering frenzy to second day, topping $50

* Gold rises on technical dealings but posts worst week in a month

* Turkish jets join US-led coalition strikes on Islamic State

* Nationalist and pro-Kurdish opposition given Turkish cabinet posts

* Local Syrian ceasefires break down as shelling resumes

* Islamic State takes new ground near Turkish border

* Thousands rally in Beirut against political leaders, rot

* Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Christian allies boycott cabinet meeting

* Rouhani says Iran’s crude oil output stands at 2.9 mln bpd -Shana

* Iran may have built extension at disputed site-UN nuclear watchdog

* Iraqi PM orders easier access to Baghdad’s Green Zone as protests surge

* Libya arrests three suspected smugglers over migrant boat disaster

* Eastern Libyan oil firm postpones Dubai conference to discuss contracts

* Saudi-led air strikes kill 10 people in central Yemen

* Yemeni government says to mount battle for Sanaa within 8 weeks

EGYPT

* Egyptian court sentences 3 Al Jazeera journalists to prison

* Egypt’s GASC buys 55,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker at exchange bureaus

* Egypt bans rice exports as of Sept. 1

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi July bank lending growth 9.4 pct, slowest since Sept 2011

* Saudi King Salman to meet Obama at White House on Sept. 4

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai pay-TV firm OSN signs $400 mln five-year loan - sources

* UAE lowers domestic gasoline, diesel prices in Sept

OMAN

* ACWA, Mitsui group secure financing for Oman power plant

BAHRAIN

* Policeman killed by blast in Bahrain village (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)