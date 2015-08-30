MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 30

DUBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wild week for markets ends quietly
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf up on stronger global trend, long-term outlook still murky
* Oil extends short-covering frenzy to second day, topping $50
* Gold rises on technical dealings but posts worst week in a month
* Turkish jets join US-led coalition strikes on Islamic State
* Nationalist and pro-Kurdish opposition given Turkish cabinet posts
* Local Syrian ceasefires break down as shelling resumes
* Islamic State takes new ground near Turkish border
* Thousands rally in Beirut against political leaders, rot
* Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Christian allies boycott cabinet meeting
* Rouhani says Iran’s crude oil output stands at 2.9 mln bpd -Shana
* Iran may have built extension at disputed site-UN nuclear watchdog
* Iraqi PM orders easier access to Baghdad’s Green Zone as protests surge
* Libya arrests three suspected smugglers over migrant boat disaster
* Eastern Libyan oil firm postpones Dubai conference to discuss contracts
* Saudi-led air strikes kill 10 people in central Yemen
* Yemeni government says to mount battle for Sanaa within 8 weeks
* Egyptian court sentences 3 Al Jazeera journalists to prison
* Egypt’s GASC buys 55,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker at exchange bureaus
* Egypt bans rice exports as of Sept. 1
* Saudi July bank lending growth 9.4 pct, slowest since Sept 2011
* Saudi King Salman to meet Obama at White House on Sept. 4
* Dubai pay-TV firm OSN signs $400 mln five-year loan - sources
* UAE lowers domestic gasoline, diesel prices in Sept
* ACWA, Mitsui group secure financing for Oman power plant
* Policeman killed by blast in Bahrain village (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)