MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 31

DUBAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set for worst monthly drop in 3 years on global rout
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets rise but oil-driven rally losing steam
* Oil prices fall on profit taking, rate hike uncertainty
* Gold pressured as U.S. rate hike expectations drag
* Saudi-led coalition air strike kills 36 Yemeni civilians
* Big motorbikes rev up again under Iranian reforms
* Libya’s NOC, Central Bank woo oil majors in London in struggle for contracts
* Libya posts deficit of $3.3 billion in first seven months-central bank
* Iran jails two people for 10 years on espionage charges
* Spanish retailer El Corte Ingles ousts rebel shareholder from board
* Italy’s Eni makes mega gas discovery off Egyptian coast
* Egypt summons UK ambassador over criticism of Al Jazeera trial
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker at exchange bureaus
* Egypt sets Oct election date, after 3 years without parliament
* Egypt’s Orascom Construction posts net income of $35.2 million in q2 2015
* Fire at Saudi oil workers’ compound kills 10, many injured
* Saudi’s Othaim Malls raises 1 bln riyals in debut sukuk -sources
* Saudi credit default swaps fall sharply on oil price recovery
* Saudi Al Tayyar Travel Group founder to quit as managing director
* UAE’s GEMS Education refinances 3 bln dirham loan at better terms
* Dubai Properties Group revenue to rise in 2015 - CEO
* Oman launches floating storage for DME crude delivery
* Bahrain’s Investcorp says market volatility won’t hit business (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)