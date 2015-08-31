FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 31
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 31, 2015 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set for worst monthly drop in 3 years on global rout

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets rise but oil-driven rally losing steam

* Oil prices fall on profit taking, rate hike uncertainty

* Gold pressured as U.S. rate hike expectations drag

* Saudi-led coalition air strike kills 36 Yemeni civilians

* Big motorbikes rev up again under Iranian reforms

* Libya’s NOC, Central Bank woo oil majors in London in struggle for contracts

* Libya posts deficit of $3.3 billion in first seven months-central bank

* Iran jails two people for 10 years on espionage charges

* Spanish retailer El Corte Ingles ousts rebel shareholder from board

EGYPT

* Italy’s Eni makes mega gas discovery off Egyptian coast

* Egypt summons UK ambassador over criticism of Al Jazeera trial

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker at exchange bureaus

* Egypt sets Oct election date, after 3 years without parliament

* Egypt’s Orascom Construction posts net income of $35.2 million in q2 2015

SAUDI ARABIA

* Fire at Saudi oil workers’ compound kills 10, many injured

* Saudi’s Othaim Malls raises 1 bln riyals in debut sukuk -sources

* Saudi credit default swaps fall sharply on oil price recovery

* Saudi Al Tayyar Travel Group founder to quit as managing director

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s GEMS Education refinances 3 bln dirham loan at better terms

* Dubai Properties Group revenue to rise in 2015 - CEO

OMAN

* Oman launches floating storage for DME crude delivery

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Investcorp says market volatility won’t hit business (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.