MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 31

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set for worst monthly drop in 3 years on global rout

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets rise but oil-driven rally losing steam

* Oil prices fall on profit taking, rate hike uncertainty

* Gold pressured as U.S. rate hike expectations drag

* Saudi-led coalition air strike kills 36 Yemeni civilians

* Big motorbikes rev up again under Iranian reforms

* Libya’s NOC, Central Bank woo oil majors in London in struggle for contracts

* Libya posts deficit of $3.3 billion in first seven months-central bank

* Iran jails two people for 10 years on espionage charges

* Spanish retailer El Corte Ingles ousts rebel shareholder from board

EGYPT

* Italy’s Eni makes mega gas discovery off Egyptian coast

* Egypt summons UK ambassador over criticism of Al Jazeera trial

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker at exchange bureaus

* Egypt sets Oct election date, after 3 years without parliament

* Egypt’s Orascom Construction posts net income of $35.2 million in q2 2015

SAUDI ARABIA

* Fire at Saudi oil workers’ compound kills 10, many injured

* Saudi’s Othaim Malls raises 1 bln riyals in debut sukuk -sources

* Saudi credit default swaps fall sharply on oil price recovery

* Saudi Al Tayyar Travel Group founder to quit as managing director

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s GEMS Education refinances 3 bln dirham loan at better terms

* Dubai Properties Group revenue to rise in 2015 - CEO

OMAN

* Oman launches floating storage for DME crude delivery

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Investcorp says market volatility won't hit business