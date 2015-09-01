MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 1

DUBAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip as downbeat China PMIs revive growth fears
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets fall on oil; Egypt jumps after gas find
* Oil prices drop 3 pct as investors retreat from overnight gains
* Gold gains as equities, dollar retreat; Fed hike view caps rise
* Middle East Crude-Dubai hits record volume; DME Oman slumps
* Car bomb damages Italy’s ENI joint venture office in Libyan capital
* New U.S. oil data shows lower 2015 production -EIA
* Climate change brings cyclone risk to Gulf - study
* Anti-ISIS coalition falling short, says Canada PM
* Merkel says would welcome constructive Iranian role in any Syria talks
* OPEC concerned by oil drop, ready to talk to other producers
* Asian imports of Iran oil fall slightly in July
* Foreign investors in Iran must share benefits, president says
* Iran oil contracts model to be finalised in weeks - minister
* Mideast funds more positive on stocks as valuations improve -survey
* Turkish July trade deficit widens 6.5 percent to $7.03 billion
* Turkiye Finans, Albaraka Turk apply for lira sukuk
* Egypt’s Zohr gas re-writes Israel’s happy ending
* Italy’s Eni makes mega gas discovery off Egyptian coast
* Egypt money supply up 16.5 pct in July -central bank
* Egypt seeks jet fuel; offers over 250,000 T naphtha to Asia and West
* Saudi Al Tayyar founder to retain stake despite resignation -report
* Rising oil output boosts Saudi economic growth
* Saudi Electricity gets nod for $2.3 bln two-part loan, sukuk programme
* Saudi Aramco sets September propane price at $315 a tonne
* India’s Taj Group exits from Taj Palace Dubai - Economic Times
* August Dubai crude average hits 7-month low at $47.691/bbl - trader
* Dubai Deyaar says banks to finance 30 pct of its $817 mln project
* Dubai gold retailer defaults on $136 mln, banks consider options
* United Gulf Bank names Hussain Lalani as acting CEO (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)