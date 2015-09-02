FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 2
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 2, 2015 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall for 3rd day on global growth concerns

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets join global equity slide on China fears

* MIDEAST DEBT-Beating state debt addiction proves hard for UAE banks

* Oil prices extend losses on U.S. oil inventory, manufacturing data

* Gold slips on firmer dollar, no benefit from equities fall

* Israel slams Palestinians’ push to fly their flag at UN

* Vulnerability to foreign-currency debt shifting in emerging markets - Moody’s

* Iran nuclear deal backers near votes to protect pact in U.S. Congress

* Libya’s official government bans Yemenis, Iranians, Pakistanis from entry

* Beirut protesters occupy ministry, demand minister resigns

* Kurds suspect another chemical attack by Islamic State in Iraq

* Satellite images confirm major temple destroyed in Syria’s Palmyra - U.N.

* OPEC magazine op-ed that fuelled oil rally baffles insiders

* Civilians pay heavy price in Yemen’s Taiz, health care collapses - UN

* Iraq’s August southern oil exports slip slightly

* Weak growth keeps emerging assets on the ropes

TURKEY

* Turkish raids on firms close to cleric raise fears of pre-election crackdown

* Turkey’s G20 presidency becomes casualty of political turmoil

* Turkey’s August exports fall 4.9 percent - exporters assembly

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker at exchange bureaus

* Egypt’s El Sewedy Electric posts Q2 net profit of $68.63 mln

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Telecom spending billions to cope with data traffic - CEO

* Saudi Arabia in dilemma over Asia crude oil prices in Oct

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Mubadala unit Strata sees 15 pct revenue growth in 2015 - CEO

* SKAI Holdings secures $299 mln loan to fund Dubai hotel schemes

* Iranian investment in Dubai property to rise if sanctions ease -report

KUWAIT

* Kuwait charges 26 suspects over arms cache, alleges Iran link (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.