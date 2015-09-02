MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 2

DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall for 3rd day on global growth concerns
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets join global equity slide on China fears
* MIDEAST DEBT-Beating state debt addiction proves hard for UAE banks
* Oil prices extend losses on U.S. oil inventory, manufacturing data
* Gold slips on firmer dollar, no benefit from equities fall
* Israel slams Palestinians’ push to fly their flag at UN
* Vulnerability to foreign-currency debt shifting in emerging markets - Moody’s
* Iran nuclear deal backers near votes to protect pact in U.S. Congress
* Libya’s official government bans Yemenis, Iranians, Pakistanis from entry
* Beirut protesters occupy ministry, demand minister resigns
* Kurds suspect another chemical attack by Islamic State in Iraq
* Satellite images confirm major temple destroyed in Syria’s Palmyra - U.N.
* OPEC magazine op-ed that fuelled oil rally baffles insiders
* Civilians pay heavy price in Yemen’s Taiz, health care collapses - UN
* Iraq’s August southern oil exports slip slightly
* Weak growth keeps emerging assets on the ropes
* Turkish raids on firms close to cleric raise fears of pre-election crackdown
* Turkey’s G20 presidency becomes casualty of political turmoil
* Turkey’s August exports fall 4.9 percent - exporters assembly
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker at exchange bureaus
* Egypt’s El Sewedy Electric posts Q2 net profit of $68.63 mln
* Saudi Telecom spending billions to cope with data traffic - CEO
* Saudi Arabia in dilemma over Asia crude oil prices in Oct
* UAE’s Mubadala unit Strata sees 15 pct revenue growth in 2015 - CEO
* SKAI Holdings secures $299 mln loan to fund Dubai hotel schemes
* Iranian investment in Dubai property to rise if sanctions ease -report
* Kuwait charges 26 suspects over arms cache, alleges Iran link (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)