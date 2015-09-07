MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 7

DUBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia slips after Wall Street slide, China markets awaited

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi outperforms as spending, borrowing plans lift banks

* Oil falls with Wall Street but U.S. crude posts another weekly gain

* Brent oil may fall towards $36.23

* Spot gold may test support at $1,116

* China revises down 2014 GDP growth to 7.3 pct from 7.4 pct

* Saudi led coalition jets kill 20 at a wake in Yemen- residents

* Kuwait to raise output to compensate for oilfield closures

* Islamic State hit in 21 air strikes by U.S.-led forces

*In rich Gulf Arab states, some feel shamed by refugee response

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady at dollar sale, weaker at exchange bureaux

* INTERVIEW- Egypt gas find a big draw for international investors -Dana Gas chief

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s Ma‘aden says subsidiary’s ammonia plant reopened

* Saudi studying whether to cut gasoline subsidies -newspaper

* Saudi trimming expenses, slowing some projects -minister

* Saudi Arabia to allow full foreign ownership in retail

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Etisalat to open shares to foreign, institutional buyers Sept. 15

* Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan eyes flotation in first quarter of 2016 -CEO tells paper

BAHRAIN

*Bahrain’s GFH says board approves Kuwait delisting (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)