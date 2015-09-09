MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 9

DUBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks catch a lift from Wall St, Europe

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt drops after corruption case; Gulf rises on oil

* Oil markets rise as Asian stock markets catch a tailwind

* Gold firms above 3-wk low as traders await Fed’s rate view

* U.N. says 850,000 to cross sea to Europe this year and next

* Obama musters more Senate votes for Iran nuclear deal

* OPEC says Indonesia to rejoin oil group after 7-year break

* Austrian firms sign partnership deals in Iran during state visit

* Iraq’s forex reserves near $60 bln as oil prices fall - central bank governor

* Libyan sovereign fund aims to revive private sector -chairman

* 20 Indian nationals killed by Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah port - residents

* Iraq’s deputy justice minister kidnapped in Baghdad

* Jordan’s Umniah telecoms plans $500 mln investments

* Algeria’s foreign reserves slip in second quarter: central bank

* World Bank’s IFC to price $100 mln sukuk as early as Weds - leads IFK.UL

* Cosmo Oil eyes Mideast fuel supplies for Asia Pacific sales

* Iraq to start roadshow Thursday for international bond

* Iran will discuss peace in Syria with any country, Rouhani says

TURKEY

* Bombs kill 15 Turkish police officers as jets strike PKK in Iraq

* New Turkish economy tsar sees below-target growth but uncertainty clearing

EGYPT

* Egypt slashes affordable homes project with UAE’s Arabtec -newspaper

* Egyptian pound steady at dollar sale, exchange bureaux

* Egyptian real estate developer SODIC appoints managing director

* Hikma says to buy Egyptian pharma firm EIMC United HIK.L

SAUDI ARABIA

* Disagreements over scope and ownership delay Saudi solar projects

* Expectations of Saudi oil shake-up stir uncertainty

* New Saudi construction body aims to reduce red tape

* Number of Saudi-led coalition troops in Yemen rises to 10,000 -Al Jazeera

* Saudi’s Ma‘aden confirms $3 bln loan talks with banks

* Thai Union Frozen in jv deal with Saudi Savola

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE to begin restructuring crowded air space

* UAE bank FGB raises $1 bln in three-year loan - sources

OMAN

* Oman’s ORPIC to use debt to finance most of $5.2 bln plastics plant - CFO

* Oman’s Mina Al Fahal oil refinery back online after brief shutdown -official (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)