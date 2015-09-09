MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 9

DUBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks catch a lift from Wall St, Europe
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt drops after corruption case; Gulf rises on oil
* Oil markets rise as Asian stock markets catch a tailwind
* Gold firms above 3-wk low as traders await Fed’s rate view
* U.N. says 850,000 to cross sea to Europe this year and next
* Obama musters more Senate votes for Iran nuclear deal
* OPEC says Indonesia to rejoin oil group after 7-year break
* Austrian firms sign partnership deals in Iran during state visit
* Iraq’s forex reserves near $60 bln as oil prices fall - central bank governor
* Libyan sovereign fund aims to revive private sector -chairman
* 20 Indian nationals killed by Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah port - residents
* Iraq’s deputy justice minister kidnapped in Baghdad
* Jordan’s Umniah telecoms plans $500 mln investments
* Algeria’s foreign reserves slip in second quarter: central bank
* World Bank’s IFC to price $100 mln sukuk as early as Weds - leads IFK.UL
* Cosmo Oil eyes Mideast fuel supplies for Asia Pacific sales
* Iraq to start roadshow Thursday for international bond
* Iran will discuss peace in Syria with any country, Rouhani says
* Bombs kill 15 Turkish police officers as jets strike PKK in Iraq
* New Turkish economy tsar sees below-target growth but uncertainty clearing
* Egypt slashes affordable homes project with UAE’s Arabtec -newspaper
* Egyptian pound steady at dollar sale, exchange bureaux
* Egyptian real estate developer SODIC appoints managing director
* Hikma says to buy Egyptian pharma firm EIMC United HIK.L
* Disagreements over scope and ownership delay Saudi solar projects
* Expectations of Saudi oil shake-up stir uncertainty
* New Saudi construction body aims to reduce red tape
* Number of Saudi-led coalition troops in Yemen rises to 10,000 -Al Jazeera
* Saudi’s Ma‘aden confirms $3 bln loan talks with banks
* Thai Union Frozen in jv deal with Saudi Savola
* UAE to begin restructuring crowded air space
* UAE bank FGB raises $1 bln in three-year loan - sources
* Oman’s ORPIC to use debt to finance most of $5.2 bln plastics plant - CFO
* Oman’s Mina Al Fahal oil refinery back online after brief shutdown -official (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)