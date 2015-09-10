FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 10
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2015 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks stumble as gloomy China, Japan data add to growth worries

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle East joins global equities rally

* Oil prices fall as Asia’s leading economies slow further

* Gold retains sharp slide, trades near 4-week low

* Republican dispute may prevent U.S. Congress vote on Iran deal

* Lebanese government agrees plan to resolve rubbish crisis amid public anger

* Russian troops join combat in Syria - sources

* Turkish election “becoming impossible” because of unrest -pro-Kurdish party

* Credit Agricole may pay about $900 mln in U.S. sanctions probes - source

* Iraq’s Abadi dismisses 123 senior officials as part of reforms - statement

* Tunisia to start talks over new IMF programme -central bank

* Gulf firms turn to banks to fund big projects as state coffers squeezed - SocGen

* Middle Eastern property investments outside region rise in H1 -CBRE

* Iraq to use bond proceeds for infrastructure, salaries

* World Bank’s IFC sets final spread for $100 mln 5-yr sukuk - leads

* Khamenei says Iran will not negotiate with U.S. beyond nuclear talks

* South Africa says ready to resume Iran oil imports “tomorrow”

EGYPT

* Egypt’s gas find refires exploration plans but wider Med overlooked

* Egypt’s current account deficit widens in fiscal year - central bank

* Egypt extends high-moisture allowance for wheat imports

* Egyptian currency clampdown clobbers small business

* Egypt sends up to 800 ground troops to Yemen’s war -Egyptian security sources

* Egypt’s current account deficit widens to $12.2 bln in FY 2014/15- c. bank

* Eni sees Egyptian gas field investment at $6-10 bln

* Egypt aims to cut arrears owed to foreign oil firms to $2.5 bln this year

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia supermarket chain Danube said to plan stake sale - Bloomberg

* IMF urges Saudi action on domestic energy prices and wage bill

* Saudi Arabia August oil output dips slightly- industry source

* Saudi maintained Asia oil market share at 23 pct in H1-EIA

* Fitch: Tougher Operating Environment Slows Saudi Bank Lending

* Saudi Aramco signs first contract to build over 8,000 homes

* Indian police investigate accusation Saudi official raped Nepali maids

QATAR

* Qatar’s regulator to grant licences to GCC banks

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Moody’s upgrades JAFZ’s ratings to Baa3; stable outlook

* Etihad Airways to start roadshows Thursday for debut dollar bond-leads

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Americana says board not aware of bids for stake

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman July bank lending growth accelerates to 9.2 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.