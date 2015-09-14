MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 14

DUBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rise as markets await Fed meeting

* Oil prices fall as demand stalls

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt up after govt reshuffle; Gulf falls alongside oil

* Gold hovers near one-month low as traders eye Fed meeting

* MIDEAST DEBT-Iraq to pay high price as it lures back bond investors

* Banks’ messaging system SWIFT’s growth in Middle East, Africa outpaces global rate

* Masaken Capital eyes secondary Gulf listing -chairman

* Exiled Yemeni government pulls out of planned peace talks

* Clashes, militant bombing, kill nine in southeast Turkey

* Iran nuclear official says uranium exploration results promising

EGYPT

* Egypt pound steady at dollar sale, weaker at exchange bureaus

* Egypt security forces accidentally kill 12, including Mexican tourists

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Electricity says Aug peak power load hit record high

* Saudi July imports drop 12.2 pct y/y, non-oil exports slide

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Shareholders reject Dubai bank CBD’s Tier 1 bond plans

* UAE bank FGB says completes $1 bln 3-yr loan for general purposes

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s KIPCO plans $5 bln real estate project -newspaper

* Kuwait’s Americana says no binding offers for stake sale, talks ongoing

* Kuwait sets Oct crude OSP to Asia 60 cents lower -source

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain June bank lending rises 6.0 pct y/y

* Bahrain Q2 GDP growth accelerates to 3.7 pct y/y (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)