MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 17

DUBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 3-week high ahead of crunch Fed meeting
* Oil prices steady after big jump following U.S. stock draw
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil lifts Gulf; bargain-hunting buoys Egypt
* Gold retains gains on soft US inflation data; all eyes on Fed
* Donor base widens as World Bank-linked IFFIm plans second sukuk
* Russian helicopters spotted at Syria airfield -U.S. officials
* Libya’s Tripoli govt captures Russia-flagged tanker smuggling oil
* Algeria spy chief’s ouster renews debate over presidency
* Volkswagen and Skoda look into Iran market entry
* Turkish police detain executives in Gulen-linked operation - media
* Iraqi 2016 budget proposal sees deficit of $25.8 bln with oil at $45
* From exile, a divisive figure rattles Palestinian politics
* Arab solidarity, fear of Iran bring hi-tech Gulf troops to Yemen desert
* Boeing appoints new business heads for Turkey and Qatar
* Mexico to wait for Egypt investigation before further action - minister
* Saudi Aramco says appoints Amin Nasser as CEO
* Saudi police seize suspected militants with guns and suicide vest
* Saudi Arabia says six credit agencies apply for licences
* Saudi sells 20 bln riyals of sovereign bonds to banks - website
* Bidders line up to build Saudi’s Fadhili power plant - sources
* Abraaj Group hires Moelis & Co to advise on exit from Network International
* Etihad Airways Partners raises $500 mln in debut bond
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi August inflation rises to 6.1 pct y/y
* TABLE-Dubai Aug inflation rises to 4.4 pct y/y
* Kuwait to start offshore oil exploration in two years-KUNA (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)