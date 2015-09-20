MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 20

DUBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks fall after Fed holds rates steady

* U.S. crude tumbles 5 pct; Wall Street selloff offsets rig data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets pull back alongside oil; Egypt flat

* Gold at near 3-week high as Fed rate decision weighs on equities

* U.S. airline CEOs to meet with Kerry on Gulf carriers

* Last bid to kill Iran nuclear deal blocked in U.S. Senate

* Iranian banks that back Hezbollah, Qods Force would be re-sanctioned -US official

* Israeli aircraft strike Gaza after rocket fire

* Saudi-led warplanes pound Yemen’s interior ministry in Sanaa

* Turkish jets hit Kurdish militant camps in Iraq, at least 55 killed -sources

* Rebels fire hundreds of rockets at Syrian Shi‘ite villages -monitor

* Syrian army air raids kill at least 53 in rebel-held areas of Aleppo - monitor

* Syrian army starts using new weapons from Russia -military source

* U.S. says Assad must go, timing down to negotiation

* Lebanese journalist convicted of defying Hague court order

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Sisi swears in new government, keeps ministers in key posts

* Telecom Egypt chairman Mohamed Salem resigns

* Qalaa Holdings posts narrower Q2 net loss

* Egypt central bank keeps key interest rates unchanged- statement

* Egypt’s GASC buys 230,000 tonnes Ukraine, Russian, French wheat

* Egypt seeks LNG cargo for new import terminal

* Egyptian pound stable at dollar sale, stronger in exchange bureaus

* UAE’s NBAD and National Bank of Egypt to advise on Egypt Midor’s $1.4 bln expansion

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco names leader in struggle for oil market share

* Saudi Arabia warns against haj unrest as pilgrims pray for peace

* Saudi minister says MERS cases are reducing before haj

* Saudi Binladin Group sanctions won’t hit current projects - Saudi official

* Powerful Saudi royal heirs will define kingdom’s future

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai declares three day mourning over death of ruler’s son

* Dubai’s DEWA plans tender for 800 MW third phase of solar park

* HSBC Middle East to move head office to Dubai from Jersey

* Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala reports big drop in first half profit

KUWAIT

* Kuwait says oil market will balance itself, must be patient

BAHRAIN

* Britain’s Petrofac wins $100 mln gas contract in Bahrain

* Bahrain, Saudi Arabia sign contracts worth $300 mln for new oil pipeline

* Bahrain to set up cabinet group to focus on financial problems- agency

OMAN

* Oman August inflation falls to 0.1 pct year/year (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)