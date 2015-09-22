FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 22
September 22, 2015 / 3:57 AM / 2 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rise, dollar firm on Fed, ECB officials’ comments

* Oil prices seesaw as market torn between the bulls and bears

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise as oil prices jump

* Gold retains losses as firmer dollar, stocks dent safe-haven demand

* UN hands Libya factions final text of peace deal

* Russia starts Syria drone surveillance missions -U.S. officials

* Saudi-led coalition strikes kill at least 50 in Yemen

* Samples taken at Iran’s Parchin military site -UN nuclear watchdog

* Million fewer tourists visit Tunisia this year after Islamist attacks

* Some Iraqis ditch fight against Islamic State for life in Europe

* Turkey’s Sept consumer confidence tumbles to 6-1/2-year low -Stats institute

* Rebels see tougher war with Russians in Syria, evoke Afghanistan

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Global Telecom to move headquarters to Amsterdam

* Telecom Egypt appoints Waleed Gad as new chairman -statement

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE bank ADCB opens books for 6-yr benchmark dollar bond - leads

* UAE bank ADIB 504 mln dirham rights issue nearly three times covered

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Shuaiba refinery operates at 150,000 bpd capacity - source (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

