MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 23

DUBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks extend losses on weak China PMI survey; dlr strong
* Oil prices dip as China economic concerns pull down commodities
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf consolidates; ex-dividend stocks weigh on Dubai
* PRECIOUS-Gold under pressure as dollar gains on U.S. rate hike hopes
* Syria needs more wheat from abroad despite healthy harvest
* U.S. envoy for anti-Islamic State coalition Allen to step down
* Britain, France say EU should help countries near Syria with refugees
* Pro-Kurdish ministers quit Turkish cabinet amid tension over violence
* Yemen’s Hadi in Aden after nearly six months in exile -news agency
* Kerry: Russian aircraft in Syria consistent with ‘force protection’
* Iraqi Kurds reassert right to export oil to US despite court ruling
* South Africa considers building refinery to process Iranian crude
* Drug maker Novo Nordisk to build $78 mln plant in Iran
* Abbas cites risk of new Palestinian uprising if Aqsa violence continues
* Gulf Arabs oppose Russia role in Syria, still bent on Assad’s ouster
* Gulf countries will stick to currency dollar-pegs, Fitch says
* Iran cancels import duties on wheat and barley
* China turns to Islamic finance to expand economic clout
* Egyptian pound steady at dollar sale, weaker at exchange bureaus
* Saudi bank ANB set to sell 2 bln riyal capital-boosting sukuk - sources
* Etihad to buy bonds to help India’s Jet Airways recast debt - Mint
* UAE August inflation rises to 4.9 pct, highest since Feb 2009
* UAE’s DAMAC says unit raises $100 mln via sukuk certificates
* Kuveyt Turk picks arrangers for capital-boosting sukuk - sources
* Kuwait deficit to end-Aug at 1.09 bln dinars after future fund deduction - KUNA
* Kuwait’s Investment Dar revises $2.7 bln debt restructuring plan
* Kuwait Finance House CEO rules out sale or merger of Malaysian unit
* El Corte Ingles shareholder to file appeal linked to Qatari deal
* Qatar’s Ooredoo appoints acting chief commercial officer
* Qatari bank QNB confirms talks end with Kuwait Finance House over Malaysian unit
* TABLE-Bahrain Aug inflation accelerates to 1.6 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)