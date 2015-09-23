FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 23
September 23, 2015

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks extend losses on weak China PMI survey; dlr strong

* Oil prices dip as China economic concerns pull down commodities

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf consolidates; ex-dividend stocks weigh on Dubai

* PRECIOUS-Gold under pressure as dollar gains on U.S. rate hike hopes

* Syria needs more wheat from abroad despite healthy harvest

* U.S. envoy for anti-Islamic State coalition Allen to step down

* Britain, France say EU should help countries near Syria with refugees

* Pro-Kurdish ministers quit Turkish cabinet amid tension over violence

* Yemen’s Hadi in Aden after nearly six months in exile -news agency

* Kerry: Russian aircraft in Syria consistent with ‘force protection’

* Iraqi Kurds reassert right to export oil to US despite court ruling

* South Africa considers building refinery to process Iranian crude

* Drug maker Novo Nordisk to build $78 mln plant in Iran

* Abbas cites risk of new Palestinian uprising if Aqsa violence continues

* Gulf Arabs oppose Russia role in Syria, still bent on Assad’s ouster

* Gulf countries will stick to currency dollar-pegs, Fitch says

* Iran cancels import duties on wheat and barley

* China turns to Islamic finance to expand economic clout

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady at dollar sale, weaker at exchange bureaus

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi bank ANB set to sell 2 bln riyal capital-boosting sukuk - sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad to buy bonds to help India’s Jet Airways recast debt - Mint

* UAE August inflation rises to 4.9 pct, highest since Feb 2009

* UAE’s DAMAC says unit raises $100 mln via sukuk certificates

KUWAIT

* Kuveyt Turk picks arrangers for capital-boosting sukuk - sources

* Kuwait deficit to end-Aug at 1.09 bln dinars after future fund deduction - KUNA

* Kuwait’s Investment Dar revises $2.7 bln debt restructuring plan

* Kuwait Finance House CEO rules out sale or merger of Malaysian unit

QATAR

* El Corte Ingles shareholder to file appeal linked to Qatari deal

* Qatar’s Ooredoo appoints acting chief commercial officer

* Qatari bank QNB confirms talks end with Kuwait Finance House over Malaysian unit

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain Aug inflation accelerates to 1.6 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
