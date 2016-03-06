MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 6

DUBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong U.S. jobs report, oil surge

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf climbs on oil hopes, Egypt slowed by monetary fears

* Oil prices revive rally on U.S. jobs data, technical charts

* Saudi price rise for Asia suggests tentative oil recovery: Russell

* Moody’s cuts outlooks for four Gulf states, lowers Bahrain to junk

* Gold flat, retreats from 13-month high in volatile session

* FACTBOX-Gulf banks planning to raise capital in 2016

* U.N. seeks to build peace talks on fragile Syria truce

* Saudi foreign minister says Assad should leave sooner, not later

* Islamic State is losing; coalition to step up pressure - U.S. envoy

* Rivals Turkey and Iran seek to ‘manage differences’

* Iran set to raise April light crude prices to Asia on strong demand

* Iran eyes 2016 economic growth above 5 pct after sanctions lifted

* Turkish police fire tear gas at newspaper, EU laments rights record

* Iraq to pay $2 bln in arrears to foreign companies-deputy oil minister

* Powerful Iraqi Shi‘ite cleric calls for “government of corruption” to be toppled

* Lebanon’s Hezbollah condemns Gulf states for “terrorist” label

* Yemen’s food crisis deepens as banks cut credit for shipments

* Gunmen kill at least 15 in old people’s home in Yemen

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi foreign minister says “we will maintain our oil market share”

* Saudi c.bank official expects GDP growth around 2 pct this year

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Agriculture Ministry to keep sending wheat inspectors abroad

* Egypt’s poorest struggle to find rice amid hoarding

* Egypt may stop sending inspectors abroad to clear imported wheat -sources

* Devaluation pressure mounts on Egypt as pounds weakens on black market

* Egypt says reaches agreement over foreign airline payments

* Egypt’s six-month and one-year t-bill rise in Thursday’s auction

* Egypt’s Edita posts Q4 net profit of 136.9 mln Egyptian pounds

KUWAIT

* Kuwait refines oil pricing in battle for European customers

* Kuwait’s NBK Capital ends company-specific research coverage

QATAR

* “Social curse” of huge personal debt raises worries in wealthy Qatar

* Qatar’s Ooredoo forecasts dip in 2016 core earnings on forex volatility

OMAN

* Oman c.bank chief: rising bond yields driven by market (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)