FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 8
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 8, 2016 / 2:48 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares firm as oil, commodities regain momentum

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets lose steam, Egypt rises

* Brent dips but holds above $40 as investors call bottom on commodity rout

* Gold near 13-mth peak as investors weigh Fed rate options

* EU welcomes bold Turkey plan to stop migrants, defers decision

* U.S. curbs China’s ZTE exports over Iran business allegations

* Moody’s takes rating actions on 26 GCC banks

* Shell repays Iran 1.77 bln euros debt for oil deliveries

* Iran raises April oil prices for Europe, Asia - source

* Indonesia eyes Iran LPG, condensates deal, but crude unlikely

* Oil rout over, OPEC aims for $50 anchor, says PIRA’s Ross

* Iran economy minister: oil sales to reach 2 mln bpd soon -Shana

EGYPT

* Egypt’s EGAS makes first LNG payments for year -sources

* Egypt’s treasury bond yields jump in Monday’s auction

* Telecom Egypt net profit jumps 111 pct after tax changes

* Egypt to allow 0.05 pct ergot fungus, work with FAO on laws

* Egypt’s Suez Cement says profit transfers hit by currency crisis

* Egypt’s Orascom TMT lends Beltone 1 bln pounds to acquire CI Capital

SAUDI ARABIA

* Foreign governments press Saudi Arabia on workers’ delayed wages

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE says oil price forcing producers to freeze output

* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala says no plans to sell Globalfoundries, Yahsat

* UAE’s Arabtec says rumours of former CEO Ismaik joining board are false

* UAE First Gulf Bank wins approval for bond issue-statement

QATAR

* Qatar c.bank chief: riyal’s peg has been of great benefit

* Qatar sets Feb Marine crude OSP at $28.60/bbl, up $3.30

* Commercial Bank of Qatar says raises 2 bln riyals of Tier 1 capital

OMAN

* Salalah port inks Iran deals as Oman eyes more trade with Tehran (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.