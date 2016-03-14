MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 14

DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks lifted by Wall Street gains, firmer oil
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed as volumes decline; Egypt flat
* Oil prices stable as market seen bottoming, but oversupply lingers
* Gold rebounds on weak dollar, market eyes Fed meeting
* Iranian commander rejects claims of regional interference, calls Saudis adventurists
* Iran set to join oil freeze talks after output at 4 mbpd-ISNA
* Syria talks set to struggle despite foreign pressure
* Russia has evidence Turkish troops in Syria, Lavrov says
* U.N. looks to end Syria’s war with a gentleman’s agreement
* Al Qaeda in Syria seizes bases, weapons of Western-backed group - monitor
* Second car bomb in a month kills 34 in Turkish capital, Ankara
* France says EU could impose sanctions over Iran missile tests
* Helicopters kill 17 as Yemen government moves against Aden militants
* U.S. says looking for way to move forward on Israel, Palestinian peace
* Saudi Arabia says it will punish anyone linked to Hezbollah
* Saudi forces kill woman during raid to capture wanted man- agency
* Egypt’s yields on 91-day T-bill drop, 266-day rise at Sunday’s auction
* Egyptian pound stable in official auction, firmer on black market
* Egypt’s justice minister sacked after comments criticised as blasphemous
* Tobacco off Saudi shelves amid price rise speculation
* Saudi’s SAFCO says eyes potential buy of SABIC’s stake in JV
* Kuwait’s central bank says may act if budget gap isn’t cut
* Qatar February inflation rises to 3.3 pct
* LNG tanker Al Ghashamiya due at UK‘S South Hook terminal on Mar 20 - port (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)