MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 24

DUBAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar rally batters commodities as Fed talks of tightening
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rises after cabinet reshuffle; Gulf mixed
* Oil prices fall after big jump in U.S. stockpiles
* Spot gold targets biggest weekly loss in four months
* Yemen combat to halt April 10, a week before peace talks -U.N.
* United States to press Russia on Syria’s Assad
* Iraq oil exports, OPEC’s fastest growing in 2015, hold steady in March
* Nigeria expects oil output freeze at Doha meeting even without Iran
* Turkey 2015 unemployment 10.3 pct vs 9.9 pct in 2014 -statistics institute
* Egypt’s GASC says seeks wheat for April 25-May 5 shipment
* Egypt supply minister says close to wiping out graft in wheat sector
* Egypt’s Sisi names 10 ministers in cabinet reshuffle
* Egyptian pound weakens sharply against the dollar on black market
* Egypt’s EFG-Hermes 2015 net profit 649 mln Egyptian pounds
* Saudi bourse asks banks to pitch for IPO advisory roles
* Riyadh’s ACWA Power in market to buy Saudi Electricity assets
* Telco Zain Saudi weighs sale or joint ownership of towers
* In era of cheap oil, Saudi loses shine for foreign workers
* No need to boost banking liquidity -Saudi c.banker
* Saudi Aramco starts producing gas at offshore Hasbah field
* Waha Capital rules out stake sale in Dunia Finance for now
* UAE February central bank foreign assets jump 11 pct y/y
* Qatar’s Gulf Warehousing jumps on higher foreign ownership limit
* Oman close to cutting commercial, industrial LPG subsidies -official
* Moody’s changes outlook on Investcorp Bank’s Ba2 rating to negative (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)