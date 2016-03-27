MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 27

DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar strength hurts stocks, oil bounces off lows
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt index rises after cabinet reshuffle, Saudi slips
* Oil steadies as U.S. rig count drop offsets stockpile worry
* Gold set for biggest weekly loss in more than four months
* Russia, U.S. agree to speed up Syria peace effort
* U.S. indicts Iranians for hacking dozens of banks, New York dam
* Turkish warplanes strike PKK targets in northern Iraq
* Turkey cuts top end of rate corridor in what may be governor’s last move
* Brussels attacker was deported from Turkey twice - Turkish official
* Doctor from Yemen wins Hungarians’ hearts
* Human rights on trial in Egypt as NGO funding case revived
* Morocco says W.Sahara decision ‘irreversible’, UN council ‘concerned’
* Iran’s oil storage struggle holds back exports to Europe
* Two Palestinians who stabbed Israeli soldier shot dead in West Bank -army
* Lebanese newspaper to close, blames country’s political problems
* Egypt says murdered Italian student’s bag found with gang
* Egypt bank CEOs purged as central bank sets 9-year term limit
* Algerian forces kill would-be suicide bomber east of Algiers
* Egypt c.bank governor says pumped $22 billion to clear goods piled at ports
* Egypt orders detention of four related to murdered Italian student
* Egypt’s FIHC tenders to buy soyoil and sunflower oil - trade
* Egypt has enough strategic wheat reserves to last until first week of July - supply minister
* Egypt buys 60,000 tonnes of French wheat
* Egypt’s GASC receives wheat offers from six trading firms
* Tens of thousands of Yemenis mark a year of war, denounce Saudi-led offensive
* Trump would consider halting U.S. oil purchases from Saudis -NYT
* Yemen bombings claimed by Islamic State kill at least 26
* Flydubai says vigilant on crew safety and welfare
* UAE will attend Doha oil producers meeting -minister
* Gulf states to slash roaming fees across GCC by 40 pct from April 1
* Dubai contractor ASGC still targeting stock market listing - CEO
* Kuwait says find new oil fields -state news agency
* Kuwait’s Americana posts 14.8 pct Q4 net profit drop
* Kuwait February inflation falls to 3.1 pct year-on-year
* Qatari LNG tanker logjam signals production maintenance-sources
* Lukoil shareholder Fedun says Iran not essential for Doha oil deal
* Commercial Bank of Qatar shareholders approve bond programmes
* Qatar’s GISS says six injured in drilling rig fire
* Oman Oil in talks with banks on $1 bln loan for subsidiary (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)