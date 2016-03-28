FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 28
March 28, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, North Asia stocks firm on positive U.S. GDP data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt pulls back from near technical barrier, Gulf slips

* Oil prices rise in thin Asian trade after break

* Gold falls to 1-month low as dollar gains on Fed hike view

* Syrian army command says Islamic State beginning to collapse

* Brussels prosecutors charge further suspect with terrorist activities

* Saudi reporter jailed for 5 years for insulting rulers - Amnesty

* UAE court sentences 11 to life in jail on terrorism charges

* Qatar’s Al Jazeera network laying off 500 employees

* Iraq’s Sadr begins sit-in inside Green Zone, tells supporters to stay outside

* Islamic State driven out of Syria’s ancient Palmyra city

* Houthis swap prisoners with Saudi Arabia - spokesman

EGYPT

* Human rights on trial in Egypt as NGO funding case revived

* Egypt’s EGAS completes tender for two LNG cargoes for April delivery

* Egypt to offer shares of AAIB and Banque du Caire on bourse

* Egypt’s yields on 91-day, 266-day T-bills jump at auction

* Egypt’s Sawiris says CI Capital acquisition stalled by security

* Egypt targets higher growth, deficit reduction in new govt programme

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Butanol plant starts operations

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Etisalat Group appoints Abdooli CEO

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Agility Q4 net up 5 pct; lowers dividend, plans buy-back

QATAR

* Ooredoo unit sells wi-tribe Pakistan business

OMAN

* Oman to increase air traffic fees in state revenue push

* Oman to attend Doha oil producers meeting - minister (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

