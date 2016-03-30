FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 30
March 30, 2016 / 3:21 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares and bonds rally, dollar off as Yellen strikes cautious stance

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi falls after weak data, most bourses rise

* Oil prices rebound on less than expected build in stocks

* Dovish Yellen, softer dollar support gold near $1,240

* Iran missile tests were ‘in defiance of’ U.N. resolution -U.S., allies

* Obama to hold informal talks with Turkey’s Erdogan as ties show strain

* Iraqi PM asks parliament to clarify stance on corruption-fighting cabinet

* Syria’s Assad says military gains will speed up political deal

* IMF says Iraq could secure 3-year standby deal by June

* SNC Lavalin expecting record Middle East energy revenues

* Newly displaced feel joy and fear as Iraqi army returns ahead of Mosul campaign

* War in Yemen kills many children, leaves others malnourished - UNICEF

* Iran expects to attend Doha oil meet, but not talk about freeze- source

* Security concerns send Turkish foreign visitor arrivals tumbling

* Iranian expats hard to woo as Western firms seek foothold in Iran

* Emerging market March inflows rise to 21-mth highs - IIF

EGYPT

* EgyptAir hijack ends with passengers freed unharmed, suspect arrested

* Family of slain Italian student demands strong response to Egypt

* Egypt Central bank sells $120 mln at regular FX auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Binladin Group workers demand unpaid wages

* Saudi’s Murjan buys London building for 85 mln pounds

* Saudi’s Savola says EBRD will invest $100 mln in Egypt subsidiary

* Shrinking Saudi money supply points to slowing economy

* Investcorp said to plan IPO of Saudi gym operator Leejam Sports - Bloomberg

* TABLE-Saudi money supply shrinks in Feb, first in over a decade

* Saudi c.bank net foreign assets fall 1.7 pct m/m in Feb

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Al-Futtaim to close 10 or more stores in Singapore-Business Times

* Fire hits UAE residential towers, five injuries reported

KUWAIT

* Shareholder in Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways weighs stake sale

* Kuwait says agrees with Saudi to restart Khafji oilfield

QATAR

* Qatar’s Ahli Bank to meet investors for potential dlr bond (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
