MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 31

DUBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise after Wall St gains, dollar sags
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets mixed, money flows to UAE
* Oil falls as US crude stocks hit record for 7th successive week
* Gold rises on dovish Fed; poised for best quarter in nearly 30 yrs
* Libya’s UN-backed Presidential Council reaches Tripoli by ship
* Libya requests UN sanctions exemption for sovereign wealth fund
* Assad says he can form new Syria government with opposition
* OPEC oil output rises in March as Iran, Iraq growth offsets outages
* Iraqi PM to present new cabinet lineup to parliament on Thursday
* Iraqis kept in the dark about Mosul Dam emergency plans
* Oil producers to take part in Doha’s April meeting
* Iran can add 500,000 bpd oil supply in a year- IEA chief
* Iran paves way for corporates with lease-based Islamic bonds
* Khamenei says missiles, not just talks, key to Iran’s future
* Soothing sounds from the Fed restart emerging market rally
* Iraq oil ministry says second cargo of gas condensates exported
* Moody‘s: GCC banks’ continue to face challenging liquidity conditions as oil prices remain low
* Egypt’s current account deficit $8.9 bln in H1 vs $4.3 bln yr earlier
* Egypt’s GASC says adds Bulgaria as wheat supplier in tenders
* Egypt cabinet approves 2016-17 draft budget targeting 5-6 pct GDP growth
* Telecom Egypt says Vodafone Egypt to release at least $381 mln in deferred dividends
* Egypt’s Heliopolis Housing to invest $62 mln in 2016-17
* Saudi Aramco says Jafurah unconventional gas promising
* Saudi Aramco CEO says no projects cancelled, Khurais ready in 2018
* Dubai gets new revenue stream from airport service fee
* Kuwait says no prosecutions in sovereign fund probe
* Kuwait’s KIPCO expects revenue growth to pick up in 2016
* Amnesty says workers at Qatar World Cup stadium suffer abuse
* Qatar bank Al Khaliji says raises 1 bln riyal capital-boosting bond
* Qatari investor says supportive of Deutsche Bank chairman
* Bahrain’s Nogaholding secures $570 million Islamic loan (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)