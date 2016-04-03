FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 3
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2016 / 4:25 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 3

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

DUBAI, April 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks rise after solid U.S. jobs data; oil down

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Petchems pull Saudi down, Egypt falls after budget

* Oil tumbles 4 pct; Saudi Arabia cold on output freeze

* Gold slides on rate hike fears after strong U.S. jobs data

* U.S. weighs ramping up deployment of special forces to Syria

* Protests mount before EU-Turkey migrant deal takes effect

* Leaders of Libyan unity govt venture onto Tripoli streets

* U.S. to clarify Iran rules, but Tehran must reassure wary firms

* U.S. ‘concerned’ about Israel destroying Palestinian homes -spokeswoman

* Iraqi PM Abadi’s nominee as oil minister withdraws candidacy

* Saudi to join oil output freeze only if Iran joins -Bloomberg

* EU enforces sanctions against Libyan leaders opposing unity govt

* Geologist tipped as Iraq’s oil minister may facilitate deal with Kurds

* Turkish prosecutor opens bribery probe into drugmaker Novartis

* TV channel closes office and newspaper attacked amid Saudi tensions with Lebanon

* Egypt blocked Facebook Internet service over surveillance-sources

* PKK militant group claims responsibility for Turkish car bombing - website

* Turkish manufacturing contracts for first time since October -PMI

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC postpones international rice tender until Tuesday

* Egyptian policeman jailed for life after killing driver over fare

* Egypt’s Sisi approves growth plan, deficit-cutting budget

* Egypt 1-yr, 6-mth T-bill yields drop at Thursday’s auction

* Egypt’s current account deficit $8.9 bln in H1 vs $4.3 bln yr earlier

* Egypt M2 money supply rises 17.5 pct in February -central bank

* Egypt’s FIHC cancels vegetable oils tender after no offers -trade

* Egypt will ban rice exports amid shortages

* Egypt’s Ezz Steel returns to profit in fourth quarter

* Telecom Egypt says appoints Tamer Gadallah as CEO- statement

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi plans $2 trillion fund for post-oil era - Bloomberg, citing deputy crown prince

* Saudis to cut Arab Heavy crude price to Asia in May, keep Light steady

* Saudi Aramco sets April propane price at $320/T -statement

* U.S. and Saudi Arabia sanction alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba supporters

* Moscow believes Iran-Saudi tension should not affect possible oil output freeze deal - Interfax

* Modi’s Saudi visit part of push to ‘de-hyphenate’ India from Pakistan

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE energy minister says looking at various projects in Russia

* Middle East Crude-Dubai starts off April on firm note

* March Dubai crude price average rises to 4-month high -traders

* UAE’s Mubadala gets no new govt cash in 2015 as profit leaps

* Abu Dhabi’s TAQA slashes 2016 capex target despite narrower Q4 loss

KUWAIT

* Kuwait arrests U.K.-based national for sarcastic online postings

* Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways says major shareholder has no current sale plans

BAHRAIN

* INSIGHT-Bahrain punishes opponents by revoking their citizenship

* Bahrain says Gulf Arabs serious about standing up to Iran-Arabiya TV (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.