MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 5
April 5, 2016 / 4:05 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* MARKETS-Asian shares slide, frazzled by Fed, falling oil prices

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf gains despite weaker oil; Egypt recovers

* Looming gasoline glut pulls down global crude oil prices

* Gold snaps 2-day losing streak as Asian shares slide

* U.S. does not plan to grant Iran access to U.S. financial system

* Factional splits may hamper Libyan unity government’s push for control

* Algeria subsidy system “unsustainable” even with high oil price - economist

* Italy Prime Minister Renzi to visit Iran next week

* India’s Iran oil imports set to surge to 7-yr high in 2016/17 -sources

* Russian energy minister says may meet Saudi counterpart before Doha event

* Turkish inflation cools to seven-month low in March

EGYPT

* Egypt says foreign reserves rise to $16.561 bln at end-March

* Yields fall on Egyptian debt at Monday auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia suspends Iran’s Mahan Air license to use its air space

* TABLE-Saudi Q4 GDP growth flat at 3.6 pct y/y

* Saudi’s Al Tayyar says all procedures done for $214.4 mln Zakhr stake buy

* Saudi’s Almarai wins shareholder approval for capital increase-statement

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE jails 2 Lebanese, one Lebanese-Canadian for six months for Hezbollah links

* Shareholders of UAE Exchange and Travelex secure $890 mln loan - statement

* ADNOC says “door is still open” for UAE oil concession talks

QATAR

* Qatar central bank invites bids for 1.5 bln riyal T-bills

KUWAIT

* Finmeccanica to close Kuwait Eurofighter project on Tuesday - sources

* Kuwait’s Zain says Iraq regulator revives complaint

OMAN

* U.S. to receive 1st Oman oil cargo in three years - trade flows (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

