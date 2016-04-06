FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 6
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
April 6, 2016 / 4:01 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, April 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 3-week lows as China worries grow; oil up

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf falls, Egypt rises before King Salman’s visit

* Oil prices jump on hopes producers will agree output freeze

* Gold keeps gains on safe-haven demand as stocks tumble

* Huge oil tanker traffic jam builds at Iraq’s Basra port

* Iran expects 4 mbpd oil output by March 2017 -state TV

* U.S., Iran keep Iraqi PM in place as he challenges ruling elite

* Top U.S. official: Iran not gaining access to U.S. financial system

* Libya’s self-declared National Salvation government stepping down - statement

* Emerging market ratings sink to lowest since 2002 -S&P

* Russia pledges full support for UN-brokered Syria peace talks

* Signs point to deal on oil output -Kuwait OPEC official, sources

* Iran eyes $55 bln petrochemical investment - deputy minister

* Turkey will continue fight to bring inflation down -PM Davutoglu

* Saudi Arabia’s bitter Lebanese divorce

EGYPT

* Egypt 2016/17 cotton production forecast to jump, demand to drop - U.S. attache

* Egypt’s financial regulator issues rules for covered bonds

* Egypt Central bank sells $120 mln at regular FX auction

* Saudi businessmen investing $4 billion in projects in Egypt

* Saudi king sets aside frustrations with Egypt for state visit

* Saudi Arabia to sign $21.5 bln energy, development deals with Egypt -sources

* Egypt’s non-oil business activity slows for sixth month in a row

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi security officer shot dead in attack claimed by Islamic State

* Saudi Arabia lowers May Arab Light crude OSP to Asia

* Islamic Corp for Development of Private Sector to price sukuk Tues - leads

* Saudi non-oil business growth edges up in March

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s ADNOC cuts March Murban crude premium to Dubai on ample supply

* UAE conglomerate Al Jaber misses payment on $4.5 bln restructured debt -sources

* U.S. court fines UAE men for manipulating gold, silver futures

* UAE non-oil business growth accelerates in March, PMI shows

QATAR

* Qatar’s Ahli Bank sets initial price thoughts for bond issue - leads

* Qatari bank QNB seeking 1.5 bln euro three-year loan

KUWAIT

* Italy’s Finmeccanica signs Eurofighter contract with Kuwait

OMAN

* Oman cenbank to let banks count government debt towards reserves

* Oman’s Bank Muscat gets regulatory approvals to open in Iran

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s BBK marketing convertible capital bonds - statement (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

