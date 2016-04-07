FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 7
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2016 / 4:05 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares inch up as oil surges, dollar slips

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt slumps as locals dump stocks; Gulf moves little

* Oil prices up on US inventory draw, but traders warn on premature rally

* Gold up on Fed caution over rates; higher equities cap gains

* Asia buys more Mideast heavy crude as Latam supplies fall

* Iraqi PM’s nominee as finance minister withdraws candidacy

* U.S. military could open another base in Iraq - official

* Iranian copper product maker expects to soon use letters of credit

* Iran to send team to Gulf rival Saudi Arabia to discuss haj pilgrimage

* India raises Iran credit line to $450 mln

* Turkey’s Simsek says inflation remains a problem

* Sovereign wealth fund deals down 17 pct in first quarter

* Russia sees oil price of $45-$50 per barrel ‘acceptable’ as it prepares for freeze deal - sources

EGYPT

* Cypriot authorities have agreed to extradite EgyptAir hijacker -MENA

* Egypt’s GASC says seeks wheat for May 10-20 shipment

* Egyptian satellite stops broadcasting Hezbollah-controlled TV station

* Egyptian pound continues decline on black market on Wednesday

* Egypt cancels rice tender, says will contract directly if prices stay high

* Egypt’s El Sewedy Electric to pay dividend of 2 pounds per share

* Egypt bans domestic trading of imported wheat

* Egypt’s Madinet Nasr Housing approves bonus share issue

* Egypt’s debts to foreign oil companies up to $3.2 bln - petro ministry official

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia signs agreement for $230 mln of aid to Morocco

* Islamic Corp for Development of Private Sector launches $300 mln sukuk - leads

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates

* Bank of Sharjah seeks shareholder nod for $1.5 bln bond programme - statement

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank reports 7.1 pct rise in first-quarter net profit

* Qatar’s Ahli Bank sets final spread for $500 mln debut bond issue

* Kidnapped Qatari royal released in Iraq - Qatar ministry

* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* Petrofac executive paid $2 mln bribe to win oil deal in Kuwait - the Times

* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates

* Oman raises limit for banks’ government bond holdings -sources

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.