MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 10

DUBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on oil boost; dollar fades vs yen
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf rises with oil, Saudi king’s arrival supports Egypt
* Oil prices jump 6 pct on U.S. stockpile draws, Keystone
* Gold eases as equities recover, still set for weekly gain
* Suspected Al Qaeda militants execute 17 Yemeni government soldiers
* Iran exporting 350,000 bpd oil to India, hopes for more -Shana
* Kerry urges Iraq not to let politics impede war against IS
* Lebanese expats fearful as Gulf expels dozens accused of Hezbollah links
* INSIGHT-Syria’s Assad shows no willingness to compromise
* Russian energy minister says hopes for output deal at Doha talks
* Worst yet to come for diesel, casting refinery profits in doubt
* Turkish February industrial output rises 5.8 pct year-on-year
* Syrian rebels seize Islamic State stronghold -monitor, sources
* Senior U.S. senator open to selling Boeing F-18 to Kuwait, Qatar
* U.S. senator wants billions in emergency funds for Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon
* MIDEAST DEBT- Gulf’s bond market thaws as panic over oil fades
* Iraq to lower oil price forecast to $32 a barrel in 2016 budget
* Rouhani says Iran not a threat, wants interaction with world
* Egypt says Italy spat centres on refusal to share phone records in Regeni probe
* Egypt to cut fuel subsidies as gov’t seeks to reduce deficit
* WIDER IMAGE-In Egypt, dye workshop fights to survive
* Corruption in Egypt wheat sector widespread - Interior Ministry official
* Egypt’s GASC buys 60,000 tonnes of French wheat
* Egypt’s one-year, six-month T-bill yields drop at Thursday’s auction
* Egypt replaces heads of state oil and gas companies
* Egyptian pound stable at extra official auction as Saudi king visits
* Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 bln Saudi riyal investment fund pact
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates
* No more “free” Saudi money for Egypt -Saudi businessman familiar with matter
* Saudi Arabia’s Samref shuts 155,000-bpd vacuum distillation unit
* Investigation into Flydubai Russian crash points to pilot error
* Dubai Supply Authority looks to buy 3 LNG cargoes -trade sources
* UAE freezes assets of two former IPIC group officials -sources
* Bank of England fines Qatar Islamic Bank’s UK unit nearly $2 mln
* Kuwait’s Americana to seek shareholder assent for bond issue
* Kuwait’s Americana says Gulf investor finished due diligence
* U.S. gently presses Bahrain on rights, praises security ties (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)