MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 11

DUBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, dollar start week on the back foot
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Food sector and firmer oil price lifts Saudi index, Egypt market dips
* Oil rises on signs of tightening market, but economic worries weigh
* Gold climbs to near 3-week high on safe-haven demand
* FACTBOX-Oil producers to take part in Doha’s April meeting
* Syrian PM says new Aleppo attack planned; opposition says truce near collapse
* Iraqi government to give unpaid contractors bonds instead of cash
* Iraq plans to import cooking oil from Egypt - trade ministry
* Staff evacuated from shuttered Libyan oil fields due to militant threat
* Iran sets May Light crude OSP to Asia 10 cents lower
* Warring Yemen sides begin truce, warn against violations
* Algeria to launch local debt issue soon - gov’t sources
* Former Saddam aide seeks to reshape Iraq’s Sunni insurgency
* Egypt’s urban inflation falls in March for third consecutive month
* Egypt’s yields on 91-day, 266-day T-bills drop at auction
* Egypt has high hopes for tourism despite grim statistics, setbacks
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates
* Saudi Arabia’s Samref says oil refinery operating at full capacity
* Saudi’s Almarai posts slight profit rise, warns of tough market
* Jarir Marketing Q1 net profit down 29.5 pct, below forecasts
* Saudi contractor Khodari makes 15.08 mln riyal profit from equipment sale
* Saudi Arabia could increase $8 bln sovereign loan on heavy demand - sources
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates
* Dubai’s Emaar seeks to surpass world’s tallest tower with new landmark
* Dubai’s Emaar Properties group CEO exits role
* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates
* Doha Bank seeks approval for up to $5 bln in short-term instruments
* Qatar’s QNB says receives regulators’ nod to buy Turkey’s Finansbank
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates
* Kuwait cuts May crude price for Asia by $0.05/bbl -source
* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)