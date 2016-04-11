MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 11

DUBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, dollar start week on the back foot

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Food sector and firmer oil price lifts Saudi index, Egypt market dips

* Oil rises on signs of tightening market, but economic worries weigh

* Gold climbs to near 3-week high on safe-haven demand

* FACTBOX-Oil producers to take part in Doha’s April meeting

* Syrian PM says new Aleppo attack planned; opposition says truce near collapse

* Iraqi government to give unpaid contractors bonds instead of cash

* Iraq plans to import cooking oil from Egypt - trade ministry

* Staff evacuated from shuttered Libyan oil fields due to militant threat

* Iran sets May Light crude OSP to Asia 10 cents lower

* Warring Yemen sides begin truce, warn against violations

* Algeria to launch local debt issue soon - gov’t sources

* Former Saddam aide seeks to reshape Iraq’s Sunni insurgency

EGYPT

* Egypt’s urban inflation falls in March for third consecutive month

* Egypt’s yields on 91-day, 266-day T-bills drop at auction

* Egypt has high hopes for tourism despite grim statistics, setbacks

SAUDI ARABIA

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates

* Saudi Arabia’s Samref says oil refinery operating at full capacity

* Saudi’s Almarai posts slight profit rise, warns of tough market

* Jarir Marketing Q1 net profit down 29.5 pct, below forecasts

* Saudi contractor Khodari makes 15.08 mln riyal profit from equipment sale

* Saudi Arabia could increase $8 bln sovereign loan on heavy demand - sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates

* Dubai’s Emaar seeks to surpass world’s tallest tower with new landmark

* Dubai’s Emaar Properties group CEO exits role

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates

* Doha Bank seeks approval for up to $5 bln in short-term instruments

* Qatar’s QNB says receives regulators’ nod to buy Turkey’s Finansbank

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates

* Kuwait cuts May crude price for Asia by $0.05/bbl -source

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)