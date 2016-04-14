MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 14

DUBAI, April 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at 4-mth highs, dollar up on hopes Singapore easing sets policy trend
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets rise on oil, global mood; petchems buoy Saudi
* Oil falls as dark clouds appear ahead of producer meeting
* Gold slides; safe-haven bids retreat as dollar, stocks climb
* MIDEAST MONEY-Iran looks to shift funding needs to capital markets
* Obama sees momentum in fight against Islamic State
* Jordanian police shut Muslim Brotherhood headquarters - senior Brotherhood figure
* Italy’s fashion industry signs deal to build ties with Iran
* Iraq begins operating LPG pipeline in southern region
* BofA Merrill says an oil production freeze could push prices above $50
* Kurdistan govt needs support to plug $100 mln monthly deficit
* Iraq political crisis worsens as MPs scuffle over anti-graft plan
* OPEC cuts 2016 oil demand growth forecast, warns of more
* Tunisia lawmakers pass law strengthening central bank policy control
* Jordan could change wheat import rules as it struggles to buy
* Beltone acquisition of CI Capital delayed until court case resolved
* Sisi stirs uproar on free speech after Egypt transfers islands
* Egypt’s Oriental Weavers to pay 0.5 pound per share dividend
* Egypt’s president says to keep basic goods prices stable despite dollar crisis
* Saudi king’s visit overshadowed by Egyptian islands row
* World Bank set to provide Egypt with first $1 billion of $3 billion loan
* Telecom Egypt to distribute 0.75 Egyptian pound dividend on April 28
* Saudi cabinet curbs powers of religious police
* Saudi’s Yansab Q1 net profit up 41 pct - statement
* Saudi’s Riyad Bank Q1 net profit flat from previous year
* Saudi oil minister rules out crude output cut - Al-Hayat newspaper
* Emirates orders two A380s built for bankrupt carrier
* Dubai commodities exchange ties up with Chinese banks
* Dubai’s Emaar Properties says to split with India JV partner
* Qatari bank QIB Q1 net profit jumps 23 pct, beating forecasts
* TABLE-Qatar Feb M2 money supply shrinks, first time since 2009
* Philippine Airlines plans diplomatic protest vs Kuwait - Standard
* Union leader says Kuwait oil and gas workers strike on course for Sunday
* Oman’s Raysut Cement Q1 net profit rises 34 pct
* Ducati ex-CEO Federico Minoli joins Bahrain’s Investcorp (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)