MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 19

DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on tentative bounce in crude oil
* Crude prices dip as global glut outweighs Kuwait oil strike
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf ends firm despite Doha talks’ failure; Egypt surges
* Gold dips as firmer oil prices boost equities
* U.S. poised to approve Boeing fighter jet sales to Qatar, Kuwait
* U.S. to send more troops to Iraq to tackle Islamic State
* Turkey slaps dumping duties on U.S. cotton imports
* New Libyan PM seeks EU help to rebuild country, tackle smugglers
* With alliances strained, Obama seeks to reassure Gulf states on Iran
* Yemen peace talks delayed by fighting despite announced truce
* Iraq’s Abadi, facing unrest, hopes anti-graft cabinet can be named in coming days
* Erdogan advisors see rate cut from new Turkish cenbank chief
* Gulf growth forecasts cut further despite oil rebound
* Botched Doha deal undermines OPEC credibility, oil prices tumble
* France signed deals worth 2 bln Euros with Egypt- Elysee
* Engie signs renewable energy and LNG agreements with Egypt
* Yields jump on Egyptian debt at Monday auction
* Egyptian pound weakens on black market on Monday
* Egypt’s economy to grow just 3.5 pct in 2016/17
* White House: Not in Saudi interest to destabilize global economy over 9/11 bill
* Saudi’s Jarir Marketing trims Q1 dividend payout after profit drop
* Saudi’s SABIC extends profit slump with 13.2 pct Q1 drop
* Saudi Cement Q1 net profit falls 13 pct
* Saudi stock exchange plans equity market for SMEs
* Saudi shipper Bahri Q1 net profit rises 54 pct
* Saudi oil exports fall to 7.553 mln bpd in February -JODI
* Saudi’s Tasnee Q1 net loss narrows, ahead of forecasts
* Abraaj Group leads $30 mln fundraising for SE Asia’s Ninja Van
* UAE fund says Malaysia’s 1MDB in default on $1 bln deal
* Dubai said to close sheikh’s buyout firm that held $13 bln- Bloomberg
* Emaar Properties chairman “really scared” of early 2016 market conditions
* UAE’s Ajman Bank to raise $184 mln through rights issue
* Dubai Islamic Bank aims to open in Kenya before year-end -sources
* Abu Dhabi picks banks for benchmark dollar bond -leads
* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan Q1 net profit rises 5.1 pct
* Qatar’s Doha Bank Q1 net profit falls 16 pct, misses forecasts
* Kuwait to boost oil production despite strike
* Kuwait’s KNPC says current refining output 510,000-520,000 bpd
* Oman’s Bank Muscat to meet investors ahead of potential bond issue
* Oman February bank lending growth edges up to 9.1 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)