MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 20

DUBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares touch 6-mth top, dollar on defensive
* Crude futures fall after Kuwaiti oil workers end strike
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi earnings, oil boost Gulf, Egypt breaks chart barrier
* Gold keeps gains near $1,250 on soft U.S. data, dollar
* Yemen delegations pledge to leave for peace talks in Kuwait
* Yemen’s guerrilla war tests military ambitions of big-spending Saudis
* U.S., Iran discuss fulfilling nuclear deal pledges to Tehran
* Syrian talks appear doomed as air strike kills dozens in market
* Iran struggles to find enough ships for oil exports
* New Turkish cenbank chief says aims to keep inflation on target
* Global sovereign wealth fund assets rise to $6.51 trillion
* Iran sees oil output rising to pre-sanctions level by June
* Iraq may sell $2 billion in bonds, betting on aid to lower costs
* USDA attache sees Egypt 2016/17 soybean imports at a record 2.4 mln T
* Egypt’s Zohr gas field to produce 1 bln cubic feet per day by end-2017
* Egypt expects to abandon gasoline, gasoil imports by 2019 -oil minister
* Riot erupts in Cairo after policeman kills man over cup of tea
* Egypt buys 10,000 tonnes local wheat in first five days of season
* Egypt pound stable at central bank sale but falls on black market
* Egypt to launch new oil exploration round next week
* House leader wants review of 9/11 bill that would let Americans sue Saudis
* Who speaks for Saudi Arabia on oil, rivals and allies wonder
* Saudi telco Mobily swings to Q1 net profit on cost-cutting
* Saudi Arabia to recruit bankers to manage $2 trillion Saudi fund - Bloomberg
* Saudi Telecom extends profit slump as Q1 misses estimates
* SABIC seeking fertiliser and chemical buys, may sell some assets
* Saudi contractor Khodari Q1 net profit drops 70.6 pct
* Saudi’s Sipchem says Q1 net profit down 37.1 percent
* Saudi bank Samba Q1 profit dips 1.4 pct, meets estimates
* Saudi’s Mouwasat Medical Q1 net profit rises 27.2 pct, beats estimates
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates
* Dubai Parks and Resorts sets terms for 1.68 bln dirham rights issue
* Abu Dhabi to build $1 billion Warner Bros. theme park
* Malaysia faces bailout question after $1 bln spat with Abu Dhabi fund
* Emirates NBD bank units cut 300 jobs due to weak economy
* Dubai’s Alabbar buys 4 pct stake in online fashion retailer YNAP
* Dubai property prices fell 10 pct in Q1 -JLL
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates
* Qatar Gas Transport Q1 net profit rises 7.9 pct
* Qatar Insurance Q1 net profit up 8.4 pct
* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates
* Kuwait oil, gas workers end 3-day strike -union
* Kuwait’s National Industries Group gets regulatory nod for 25 mln dinar bond
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates
* Oman builds industrial outpost in desert to escape oil trap
* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)