MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 21

DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near 5-1/2-month highs on oil’s rally

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi blue chips weigh on bourse; Egypt follows global stocks lower

* Silver scales 11-month top, gold rises as commodities rally

* Crude oil prices fall as major producers hint at output hike

* In riposte to Riyadh, Russia says ready to ramp up oil output

* Syrian peace talks in quagmire as rebels prepare for more war

* Several killed in rare violence between Kurdish and Syrian govt groups

* Turkey rejected return to talks with Kurdish rebels - opposition leader

* Houthis head for delayed Yemen peace talks starting Thursday

* Lebanon sells $1 billion dual tranche bond

EGYPT

* Egypt postpones high profile NGO funding case during Kerry visit

* Egypt’s EGAS seeks 4 LNG cargoes for May/June delivery -sources

* Egypt pound weaker on black market amid dollar hoarding

SAUDI ARABIA

* Obama, Saudi king discuss strained alliance, Middle East conflicts

* Saudi Arabia close to securing $10 billion bank loan -sources

* Saudi’s Al Tayyar Travel Group Q1 net profit down 32.2 pct

* Saudi’s PetroRabigh swings to Q1 loss

* Saudi food group Savola cuts dividend after Q1 profit fall

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE builder Arabtec may break even this year, return to profit in 2017

* Turkey’s new central bank chief trims top end of rates corridor at debut meeting

* Creditor sale brings Dubai’s Limitless to brink of debt plan deal

* Dubai developer Nakheel’s Q1 profit up 8 pct

QATAR

* Soccer-FIFA says was slow to act on Qatar labour rights

KUWAIT

* Kuwait says may resume normal oil output three days after strike ends

* Kuwait Finance House Q1 net profit rises 14 pct on lower costs, provisions (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)