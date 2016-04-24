MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 24

DUBAI, April 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen drops on rate cut talk; oil climbs, stocks steady
* Oil up, marking third week of gains as market sentiment improves
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil-linked stocks lift Saudi but retailers slump; Gulf firms
* Syrian peace talks limp on to next week with opposition absent
* Merkel’s Turkey visit aims to soothe tensions on EU migrant deal
* Warring Yemen parties disagree on peace talks agenda
* Libyan lawmakers say majority back unity plan, but no vote yet
* Syrian warplane crashes near Damascus, Islamic State says pilot captured
* U.S. not against foreign banks dealing with Iran -Kerry
* U.S. to buy heavy water from Iran’s nuclear program
* UAE allocates $4 bln to Egypt for development and c.bank
* Palestinian, Israeli delegates trade barbs at UN climate summit
* Turkey needs tighter fiscal, monetary policies, IMF says
* Four Turkish academics released pending trial on terror propaganda -group
* UN torture watchdog urges Saudi to halt flogging, amputations
* Turkey releases Polly Peck fraudster Nadir after repatriation from Britain
* Sudan’s Darfur votes to keep multi-state system, opposition groups cry foul
* EXCLUSIVE -Egyptian police detained Italian student before his murder - sources
* U.S. calls on Egypt to conduct thorough probe into student’s death
* What devaluation? Egyptian currency traders shrug off black market crackdown
* Yields on Egypt’s six-month, one-year T-bills rise at auction
* Saudi king replaces minister for water and electricity
* MEDIA-Saudi Aramco IPO could be 5 pct of value - WSJ
* MEDIA-Saudi mulls dual listing or traded fund for Aramco IPO- Bloomberg
* Obama reaffirms U.S. to deter aggression against Gulf Arabs
* U.N.-Sponsored Yemen peace talks begin in Kuwait after delays - live TV
* Obama: Gulf countries must work together, despite differences
* Saudi’s Tasnee says outlook more positive by year-end
* Oil producers to discuss output freeze at June OPEC meeting -Saudi advisor
* Saudi’s Kingdom Holding Q1 profit falls 25.4 pct
* Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan Q1 net profit falls 60.7 pct
* Zain Saudi’s CEO says on track as losses narrow
* Saudi’s Petrorabigh starts expanded ethane cracker
* Saudi Electricity’s Q1 net loss narrows
* Zain Saudi Q1 net loss narrows from higher revenues
* Saudi retailer Fawaz Alhokair Q4 profit slumps
* 1MDB boss says the Malaysian fund and IPIC face cross default risks - report
* Hapag-Lloyd seeks tie-up with rival UASC as shipping depression deepens
* Payment deadline looms over Malaysian fund amid IPIC row
* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q1 profit up 6.9 pct on higher revenue
* UAE central bank survey shows rebound in credit demand
* Dubai developer Deyaar Q1 net profit falls 7.6 pct
* FIFA sets up worker welfare body for Qatar World Cup
* Qatar First Bank (QFB) announces second Qatar share float since 2010
* Qatar National Bank weighs Asian currency debt issue as early as Q2
* Kuwait’s crude output up to 2.9 mln bpd after strike ends - KUNA
* Oman picks banks for first international bond in almost 20 yrs -sources
* U.S. prisoner in Bahrain says he has been freed via royal pardon (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)