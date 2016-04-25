MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 25

DUBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, dollar slip as markets await Fed, BOJ meetings

* Oil falls as traders cash in after three weeks of gains

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Petchems lift Saudi, other Gulf markets mixed

* Gold steadies after slide, but investors cautious ahead of Fed meet

* Yemeni, UAE troops seize Qaeda-held seaport city - residents

* Iraq signs strategic agreement with GE to boost power grid

* Turkey needs $110 bln in energy investment by 2023 -Erdogan

* One dead, 26 wounded as rockets hit Turkish town near Syrian border

* Ceasefire in northern Iraq after Kurd-Shi‘ite clashes kill 12

* Obama plans 250 more U.S. troops for Syria, boosting force to 300

EGYPT

* Egypt’s yields on 91-day, 266-day T-bills rise at auction

* Qalaa Holding reports 2015 net loss of 1.115 bln Egyptian pounds

* Egypt’s Orascom Construction posts FY 2015 net loss of $334.4 mln - statement

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudis await prince’s vision of future with hope and concern

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s troubled Arabtec hires AlixPartners for review - sources

* Dubai’s $1 billion indoor theme park will break even in first year - exec

* Dubai’s Mashreq Q1 net profit falls 18.3 pct

* Abu Dhabi March inflation falls to 2.8 pct y/y

* Dubai’s Aramex Q1 net profit rises 12 percent

* Abu Dhabi says to fund wider 2016 deficit mainly via bond issues

QATAR

* Qatar Navigation Q1 net profit falls 4 pct - statement

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti telco Zain says Q1 net profit falls 9 pct

* Kuwait February bank lending growth slows to 6.8 pct

* Kuwait March annual inflation flat at 3.1 pct

* National Bank of Kuwait gets regulatory nod for capital raise

* Viva Kuwait Q1 net profit falls 5 pct

OMAN

* Oman’s Bank Dhofar offers terms of proposed merger to Bank Sohar

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain March inflation rises to 3.3 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)