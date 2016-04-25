MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 25

DUBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, dollar slip as markets await Fed, BOJ meetings
* Oil falls as traders cash in after three weeks of gains
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Petchems lift Saudi, other Gulf markets mixed
* Gold steadies after slide, but investors cautious ahead of Fed meet
* Yemeni, UAE troops seize Qaeda-held seaport city - residents
* Iraq signs strategic agreement with GE to boost power grid
* Turkey needs $110 bln in energy investment by 2023 -Erdogan
* One dead, 26 wounded as rockets hit Turkish town near Syrian border
* Ceasefire in northern Iraq after Kurd-Shi‘ite clashes kill 12
* Obama plans 250 more U.S. troops for Syria, boosting force to 300
* Egypt’s yields on 91-day, 266-day T-bills rise at auction
* Qalaa Holding reports 2015 net loss of 1.115 bln Egyptian pounds
* Egypt’s Orascom Construction posts FY 2015 net loss of $334.4 mln - statement
* Saudis await prince’s vision of future with hope and concern
* Dubai’s troubled Arabtec hires AlixPartners for review - sources
* Dubai’s $1 billion indoor theme park will break even in first year - exec
* Dubai’s Mashreq Q1 net profit falls 18.3 pct
* Abu Dhabi March inflation falls to 2.8 pct y/y
* Dubai’s Aramex Q1 net profit rises 12 percent
* Abu Dhabi says to fund wider 2016 deficit mainly via bond issues
* Qatar Navigation Q1 net profit falls 4 pct - statement
* Kuwaiti telco Zain says Q1 net profit falls 9 pct
* Kuwait February bank lending growth slows to 6.8 pct
* Kuwait March annual inflation flat at 3.1 pct
* National Bank of Kuwait gets regulatory nod for capital raise
* Viva Kuwait Q1 net profit falls 5 pct
* Oman’s Bank Dhofar offers terms of proposed merger to Bank Sohar
* Bahrain March inflation rises to 3.3 pct