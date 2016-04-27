MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 27

DUBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks inch up with central banks in focus, oil stands tall
* Oil prices jump on weak dollar, strong investor appetite
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi falls as reform euphoria fades, rest of region mixed
* Gold edges up ahead of Fed on softer dollar, weak U.S. data
* Eastern Libya ships first oil cargo in defiance of Tripoli
* Turkish parliament speaker provokes row with call for religious constitution
* Ruckus forces Iraqi MPs to leave main chamber to vote on cabinet rejig
* Yemen peace talks back on track following world pressure
* Turkey’s new cenbank chief signals drive for “simpler” policy
* Iran summons envoy over $2 billion U.S. court ruling - ILNA
* Iran and Russia move closer but their alliance has limits
* Dana Gas says no deal with Iran on gas imports
* Journalists protest against arrest of colleagues in Cairo
* Egypt’s central bank sells $118.7 million at Tuesday auction
* Saudi reform plans flirt with social change
* Saudi to overhaul floundering financial district, economic cities
* Dubai’s DUSUP buys total of 3 LNG cargoes from Centrica, Gazprom
* Airbus should do better job selling A380 superjumbo - Emirates chairman
* Dubai Islamic Bank says potential buyers eyeing Jordan unit
* Dubai airport passenger traffic rises 7.4 pct y/y in March
* Fitch Rates Abu Dhabi’s Medium-term Notes ‘AA’
* UAE telco Etisalat Q1 net profit falls 8 pct
* UAE telco du sees more revenue pressure after extending profit slump
* Dubai’s Emaar Malls Q1 net profit rises 22 pct as rental income grows
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates
* Moody’s assigns Ba1 ratings to Ezdan; stable outlook
* Qatar to let domestic fuel prices fluctuate in subsidy reform
* As glut persists, Saudis and Kuwait struggle to restart Khafji oilfield
* Greenland HK launches $8 bln fund with Kuwait, announces new strategy
* Ooredoo Kuwait reports surge in Q1 net profit
* Kuwait’s KIPCO Q1 net profit climbs 13 pct on higher revenue
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)