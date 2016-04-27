FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 27
#Intel
April 27, 2016 / 4:05 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks inch up with central banks in focus, oil stands tall

* Oil prices jump on weak dollar, strong investor appetite

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi falls as reform euphoria fades, rest of region mixed

* Gold edges up ahead of Fed on softer dollar, weak U.S. data

* Eastern Libya ships first oil cargo in defiance of Tripoli

* Turkish parliament speaker provokes row with call for religious constitution

* Ruckus forces Iraqi MPs to leave main chamber to vote on cabinet rejig

* Yemen peace talks back on track following world pressure

* Turkey’s new cenbank chief signals drive for “simpler” policy

* Iran summons envoy over $2 billion U.S. court ruling - ILNA

* Iran and Russia move closer but their alliance has limits

* Dana Gas says no deal with Iran on gas imports

EGYPT

* Journalists protest against arrest of colleagues in Cairo

* Egypt’s central bank sells $118.7 million at Tuesday auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi reform plans flirt with social change

* Saudi to overhaul floundering financial district, economic cities

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s DUSUP buys total of 3 LNG cargoes from Centrica, Gazprom

* Airbus should do better job selling A380 superjumbo - Emirates chairman

* Dubai Islamic Bank says potential buyers eyeing Jordan unit

* Dubai airport passenger traffic rises 7.4 pct y/y in March

* Fitch Rates Abu Dhabi’s Medium-term Notes ‘AA’

* UAE telco Etisalat Q1 net profit falls 8 pct

* UAE telco du sees more revenue pressure after extending profit slump

* Dubai’s Emaar Malls Q1 net profit rises 22 pct as rental income grows

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Moody’s assigns Ba1 ratings to Ezdan; stable outlook

* Qatar to let domestic fuel prices fluctuate in subsidy reform

KUWAIT

* As glut persists, Saudis and Kuwait struggle to restart Khafji oilfield

* Greenland HK launches $8 bln fund with Kuwait, announces new strategy

* Ooredoo Kuwait reports surge in Q1 net profit

* Kuwait’s KIPCO Q1 net profit climbs 13 pct on higher revenue

* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
