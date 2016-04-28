MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 28

DUBAI, April 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, FX rise after Fed; oil eyed
* Crude oil prices take a breather after hitting 2016 highs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Petrochemicals lift Saudi, rest of region sluggish
* Gold dips as dollar rises; US rate hike in June remains a possibility
* U.N. mediator on Syria issues document on political transition
* Egyptian migrants killed in clash with Libyan smugglers - official
* Iraq bans Al Jazeera network over coverage
* Turkey’s PM: new constitution will keep principle of secularism
* Trading company in oil shipment for Libya’s eastern NOC says cargo legitimate
* Turkish conglomerates race into construction, hunting quick profits
* Tunisia plans to issue $500 mln bond within weeks - government sources
* Iran’s Supreme Leader says U.S. lifted sanctions only on paper
* Starwood Hotels & Resorts targets 100 hotels in middle east by 2020
* Fitch: Rising Sovereign Risk from Foreign-Currency Debt in EMs
* POLL-Egypt central bank seen holding interest rates steady on Thursday
* Egypt buys 99,646 tonnes of local wheat since start of season
* Saudi riyal peg pressure eases, but not gone
* Saudis open new phase in Asia oil market turf war with China spot sale
* Saudi Aramco sets financing plans for industrial push
* Saudi’s Flynas to decide on Boeing vs Airbus order by early June
* DME lists first-ever Mideast oil product futures contracts
* Abu Dhabi bank trio hurt by bad loans amid weak economy
* Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala planning bond issue soon, picks banks - sources
* Etihad Airways reports $103 million profit for 2015
* Dubai Islamic Bank Q1 net attributable profit rises 7.2 pct
* Qatar’s Barwa Real Estate Q1 profit falls 80 pct
* Qatar said to seek more influential role at crisis-stricken VW-Bloomberg
* Qatar Airways urges Airbus to resolve A350 ‘issues’
* Qatar reduces local diesel fuel price by 7 pct
* Qatar National Bank investigating alleged data hack
* Qatar telecom group Ooredoo first-quarter profit up 75 pct
* Kuwait’s Boubyan Bank to meet investors ahead of potential Tier 1 sukuk - leads (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)