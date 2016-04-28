FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 28
April 28, 2016 / 4:13 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, April 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, FX rise after Fed; oil eyed

* Crude oil prices take a breather after hitting 2016 highs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Petrochemicals lift Saudi, rest of region sluggish

* Gold dips as dollar rises; US rate hike in June remains a possibility

* U.N. mediator on Syria issues document on political transition

* Egyptian migrants killed in clash with Libyan smugglers - official

* Iraq bans Al Jazeera network over coverage

* Turkey’s PM: new constitution will keep principle of secularism

* Trading company in oil shipment for Libya’s eastern NOC says cargo legitimate

* Turkish conglomerates race into construction, hunting quick profits

* Tunisia plans to issue $500 mln bond within weeks - government sources

* Iran’s Supreme Leader says U.S. lifted sanctions only on paper

* Starwood Hotels & Resorts targets 100 hotels in middle east by 2020

* Fitch: Rising Sovereign Risk from Foreign-Currency Debt in EMs

EGYPT

* POLL-Egypt central bank seen holding interest rates steady on Thursday

* Egypt buys 99,646 tonnes of local wheat since start of season

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi riyal peg pressure eases, but not gone

* Saudis open new phase in Asia oil market turf war with China spot sale

* Saudi Aramco sets financing plans for industrial push

* Saudi’s Flynas to decide on Boeing vs Airbus order by early June

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* DME lists first-ever Mideast oil product futures contracts

* Abu Dhabi bank trio hurt by bad loans amid weak economy

* Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala planning bond issue soon, picks banks - sources

* Etihad Airways reports $103 million profit for 2015

* Dubai Islamic Bank Q1 net attributable profit rises 7.2 pct

QATAR

* Qatar’s Barwa Real Estate Q1 profit falls 80 pct

* Qatar said to seek more influential role at crisis-stricken VW-Bloomberg

* Qatar Airways urges Airbus to resolve A350 ‘issues’

* Qatar reduces local diesel fuel price by 7 pct

* Qatar National Bank investigating alleged data hack

* Qatar telecom group Ooredoo first-quarter profit up 75 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Boubyan Bank to meet investors ahead of potential Tier 1 sukuk - leads (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

