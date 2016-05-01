MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 1

DUBAI, May 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen posts biggest weekly gain since 2008, stocks slip
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Disappointing earnings hit UAE, Egypt; Saudi soft
* POLL-Mideast funds reduce cash as markets find floors
* Oil ends steady near $50; best monthly gain in Brent in 7 years
* OPEC oil output near record high in April as Iran, Iraq growth offsets outages -survey
* Gold, silver hit 15-month highs as dollar slides
* Sadr followers dig in inside Baghdad’s Green Zone, political crisis deepens
* Bomb attack on Shi‘ite pilgrims in Baghdad kills at least 19
* Aleppo bombed as Syrian army begins “calm” plan elsewhere
* Iran’s moderates make modest gains in run-off election
* Turkish warplanes hit PKK targets in southeast Turkey, northern Iraq -sources
* Saudi hands over Houthi prisoners as Yemen peace efforts inch ahead
* Al Qaeda in Yemen confirms retreat from port city of Mukalla
* Egyptian central bank keeps key interest rates unchanged
* Egypt’s EGAS buys at least one LNG cargo from Trafigura - trade sources
* Egypt’s SODIC sees 2016 sales of 4.9 bln Egyptian pounds
* Egypt’s CIB approves extension for Beltone Financial’s offer for CI Capital
* Yields drop on Egyptian debt at Thursday’s bond auction
* Egypt M2 money supply rises 18 pct in March -central bank
* Potential complications delay Saudi Aramco IPO’s final form -The Economist
* Saudi builder Binladin terminates 50,000 jobs - newspaper
* Saudi central bank net foreign assets fall $6 bln in March
* Saudi March M3 money supply shrinks 0.4 pct y/y
* Saudi’s Ma‘aden appoints Faleh chairman - statement
* Saudi’s Sipchem says to conduct 15-day maintenance at three units from May 1
* UAE March inflation falls to 1.4 pct
* UAE raises May gasoline, diesel prices
* CME Group fines, bars two UAE futures traders over ‘spoofing’
* UAE’s Union National Bank Q1 net profit drops 27 pct
* VW executive committee balks at Qatar’s push for seat -sources
* Kuwait signs oil supply deal with Turkey’s Tupras
* Kuwait’s Boubyan Bank gets nod to issue Tier 1 sukuk
* Citi drops out of $1.5 bln financing of Americana sale -sources
* Oman plans to build oil storage terminal near Duqm - minister (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)