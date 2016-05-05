MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 5

DUBAI, May 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip for 7th session, bonds well bid

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bourses falls but blue chips rebound lifts Abu Dhabi

* Oil jumps on Canadian wildfire near oil sand fields, Libyan fighting

* Gold firms after three days of losses as equities drop

* Libya’s east tests muscle with oil shipment, troop dispatches

* U.S., Russia agree to extend truce to Aleppo

* Turkish ruling party preparing to replace PM Davutoglu - officials

* Emerging market downgrades likely to gather pace says S&P

* Don’t blame our sanctions, U.S. tells nervous Iran investors

* Iran says five countries bidding for its copper deposit

* Iran’s NIOC official says oil exports above 2 mln bpd - IRNA

* Abraaj exits investment in Tunisian pharma firm via IPO

* Explosions hit two oil wells in northern Iraq’s Kirkuk -sources

* Bad loans and bankruptcies sound the alarm for Turkey’s economy

* Turkish central bank says slowdown in food prices decisive on CPI

EGYPT

* Thousands of Egyptian journalists demand sacking of interior minister

* Egypt says foreign reserves rise to $17.011 bln at end-April

* Egypt says buys 602,152 tonnes of local wheat so far

SAUDI ARABIA

* Goldman, HSBC said to be among banks on Saudi Exchange IPO shortlist- Bloomberg

* Saudi prince makes bold challenges to kingdom’s old ways

* Sudan, Saudi Arabia to explore for Red Sea minerals by 2020

* Saudi firms cope with austerity but more pain lies ahead

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Dana Gas Q1 net profit halves, hit by energy price drop

* Fitch Affirms Ras al Khaimah at ‘A’; Outlook Stable

* Abraaj said to seek up to $300 million value for Cleopatra Hospital IPO- Bloomberg

* Abu Dhabi TAQA says not in talks to sell oil/gas assets

* UAE’s ADNOC cuts Apr Murban crude price relative to Dubai

QATAR

* Qatar Investment Authority in talks to buy St Regis hotels from Starwood - Bloomberg

* Moody’s assigns provisional (P)Ba1 to Ezdan’s Sukuk Programme

* Maersk says risks losing Qatar field, its largest oil asset

* Qatar mandates banks for $5 bln sovereign bond - source

BAHRAIN

* Fitch Downgrades Gulf International Bank to ‘A-'; Outlook Negative

* Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank Q1 net profit rises 5 pct

OMAN

* Fitch Rates Bank Dhofar’s Debt Programme ‘BBB’ (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)