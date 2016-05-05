MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 5

DUBAI, May 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip for 7th session, bonds well bid
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bourses falls but blue chips rebound lifts Abu Dhabi
* Oil jumps on Canadian wildfire near oil sand fields, Libyan fighting
* Gold firms after three days of losses as equities drop
* Libya’s east tests muscle with oil shipment, troop dispatches
* U.S., Russia agree to extend truce to Aleppo
* Turkish ruling party preparing to replace PM Davutoglu - officials
* Emerging market downgrades likely to gather pace says S&P
* Don’t blame our sanctions, U.S. tells nervous Iran investors
* Iran says five countries bidding for its copper deposit
* Iran’s NIOC official says oil exports above 2 mln bpd - IRNA
* Abraaj exits investment in Tunisian pharma firm via IPO
* Explosions hit two oil wells in northern Iraq’s Kirkuk -sources
* Bad loans and bankruptcies sound the alarm for Turkey’s economy
* Turkish central bank says slowdown in food prices decisive on CPI
* Thousands of Egyptian journalists demand sacking of interior minister
* Egypt says foreign reserves rise to $17.011 bln at end-April
* Egypt says buys 602,152 tonnes of local wheat so far
* Goldman, HSBC said to be among banks on Saudi Exchange IPO shortlist- Bloomberg
* Saudi prince makes bold challenges to kingdom’s old ways
* Sudan, Saudi Arabia to explore for Red Sea minerals by 2020
* Saudi firms cope with austerity but more pain lies ahead
* UAE’s Dana Gas Q1 net profit halves, hit by energy price drop
* Fitch Affirms Ras al Khaimah at ‘A’; Outlook Stable
* Abraaj said to seek up to $300 million value for Cleopatra Hospital IPO- Bloomberg
* Abu Dhabi TAQA says not in talks to sell oil/gas assets
* UAE’s ADNOC cuts Apr Murban crude price relative to Dubai
* Qatar Investment Authority in talks to buy St Regis hotels from Starwood - Bloomberg
* Moody’s assigns provisional (P)Ba1 to Ezdan’s Sukuk Programme
* Maersk says risks losing Qatar field, its largest oil asset
* Qatar mandates banks for $5 bln sovereign bond - source
* Fitch Downgrades Gulf International Bank to ‘A-'; Outlook Negative
* Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank Q1 net profit rises 5 pct
* Fitch Rates Bank Dhofar’s Debt Programme ‘BBB’ (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)