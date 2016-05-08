FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 8
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 8, 2016 / 4:10 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, May 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares rebound on wage data; long-dated U.S. yields rise

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi banks lifted by end of contract freeze for debt-laden builder

* Oil up on Canada wildfire, dollar; big weekly loss for Brent

* Shift in Saudi oil thinking deepens OPEC split

* Gold jumps after U.S. payrolls data misses forecasts

* Iran suffers losses in Syria, Aleppo truce extended

* Hezbollah says Saudi Arabia causing collapse of Syria truces

* Syrian government forces try to storm prison after inmates revolt, monitor says

* Turkish journalists jailed for five years, hours after courthouse attack

* Small U.S. military team in Yemen to aid UAE push on al Qaeda

* Bomb attack kills 7 in Yemeni city Marib - police

* Security forces shut down Baghdad to prevent Green Zone protests

EGYPT

* Eight police killed in attack on outskirts of Cairo -Interior Ministry

* Egyptian court recommends death penalty for journalists, Mursi verdict postponed

* Egypt buys 1.15 million tons of local wheat since April 15- cabinet statement

* Egypt’s Finance Ministry to issue $1.250 bln one year dollar-denominated T-bill

* Egypt’s yields on 182-day, 357-day T-bills fall at auction on Thursday

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi shake-up rolls on with big reshuffle of economic posts

* Saudi Arabia names Khalid al-Falih energy minister to replace Naimi

* Saudi’s Naimi cuts a lonely figure in oil battle

* NEWSMAKER-New Saudi minister is believer in reform and low oil price

* Saudi identifies suspected Islamic State fighters killed in raid

* Saudi bourse selects HSBC to advise it on planned 2018 listing

* Aramco ups June Arab Light price to Asia to highest since Sept

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Burgan Bank Q1 net profit falls 18.5 pct on FX income

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s batelco Q1 net profit falls 33 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.