MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 10

DUBAI, May 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at 2-month lows as oil weighs; dlr up
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses diverge; Saudi real estate shares hit by land tax
* Oil prices stable as brimming storage counters supply disruptions
* Gold near 1-1/2-week low as dollar keeps strength
* Saudi intercepts missile from Yemen but truce holds
* Aleppo fighting rages as U.S., Russia try to revive Syria truce
* U.S. says Iran missile launch would be provocative, destabilizing
* Iraq raises Jun Basra Light crude OSP to Asia
* Dissent stifled, not crushed, in Turkish ruling party as PM exits
* Hariri-backed list wins Beirut vote - leader, local media
* UK banks to hold Iran talks with John Kerry this week- Sky News
* Tunisian inflation rises to 3.4 percent in April
* Egypt aims to produce 9 mln tons of wheat in 2016 - agriculture ministry
* Egypt said to plan 4G license sale as Telecom Egypt eyes mobile start - Bloomberg
* Yields fall on Egyptian debt at Monday auction
* Egyption real estate company Palm Hills posts 43 pct profit drop
* Telecom Egypt’s first-quarter net profit more than doubles
* Egypt’s Orascom Construction wins $308 mln Cairo metro line contracts
* India’s Nagarjuna Oil in talks with Saudi royal family to revive refinery - Times of India
* Saudi Arabia to keep June crude supply to Asia steady
* Saudi to transfer Riyadh finance district project to PIF -sources
* Saudi Binladin says pays delayed salaries to 10,000 workers
* Saudi jewellery maker L‘azurde gets regulator nod for listing - statement
* Saudi grains agency SAGO looking to sell stake, picks HSBC as advisor -sources
* Saudi Aramco plans foreign listings in London, Hong Kong and New York- the Telegraph
* Global private school operator GEMS said in early talks for IPO - Bloomberg
* Investec closes $1 bln A380 aircraft-lease deal with Emirates
* UAE’s Mubadala to sell $500 mln 7-year bond on Monday -leads
* UAE cabinet approves creation of central Islamic finance authority
* Qatar’s Ahli Bank starts talks on $250 mln loan to refinance debt - sources
* TABLE-Qatar March M2 money supply shrinks for second straight month
* Kuwait Boubyan Bank tightens guidance on $250 mln sukuk
* Kuwait’s Agility Q1 net profit up 10.9 pct but revenue falls (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)