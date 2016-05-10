MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 10

DUBAI, May 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at 2-month lows as oil weighs; dlr up

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses diverge; Saudi real estate shares hit by land tax

* Oil prices stable as brimming storage counters supply disruptions

* Gold near 1-1/2-week low as dollar keeps strength

* Saudi intercepts missile from Yemen but truce holds

* Aleppo fighting rages as U.S., Russia try to revive Syria truce

* U.S. says Iran missile launch would be provocative, destabilizing

* Iraq raises Jun Basra Light crude OSP to Asia

* Dissent stifled, not crushed, in Turkish ruling party as PM exits

* Hariri-backed list wins Beirut vote - leader, local media

* UK banks to hold Iran talks with John Kerry this week- Sky News

* Tunisian inflation rises to 3.4 percent in April

EGYPT

* Egypt aims to produce 9 mln tons of wheat in 2016 - agriculture ministry

* Egypt said to plan 4G license sale as Telecom Egypt eyes mobile start - Bloomberg

* Yields fall on Egyptian debt at Monday auction

* Egyption real estate company Palm Hills posts 43 pct profit drop

* Telecom Egypt’s first-quarter net profit more than doubles

* Egypt’s Orascom Construction wins $308 mln Cairo metro line contracts

SAUDI ARABIA

* India’s Nagarjuna Oil in talks with Saudi royal family to revive refinery - Times of India

* Saudi Arabia to keep June crude supply to Asia steady

* Saudi to transfer Riyadh finance district project to PIF -sources

* Saudi Binladin says pays delayed salaries to 10,000 workers

* Saudi jewellery maker L‘azurde gets regulator nod for listing - statement

* Saudi grains agency SAGO looking to sell stake, picks HSBC as advisor -sources

* Saudi Aramco plans foreign listings in London, Hong Kong and New York- the Telegraph

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Global private school operator GEMS said in early talks for IPO - Bloomberg

* Investec closes $1 bln A380 aircraft-lease deal with Emirates

* UAE’s Mubadala to sell $500 mln 7-year bond on Monday -leads

* UAE cabinet approves creation of central Islamic finance authority

QATAR

* Qatar’s Ahli Bank starts talks on $250 mln loan to refinance debt - sources

* TABLE-Qatar March M2 money supply shrinks for second straight month

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Boubyan Bank tightens guidance on $250 mln sukuk

* Kuwait’s Agility Q1 net profit up 10.9 pct but revenue falls (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)