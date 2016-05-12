MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 12

DUBAI, May 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wilt, take cue from Wall Street
* Oil prices fall as Canada oil sand fields gradually return
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets edge up, weak earnings hit Egypt
* Gold edges lower after best day since April as dollar steadies
* U.S., Britain, France block Russia bid to blacklist Syria rebels
* Turkey digs in heels over terrorism law, to EU’s chagrin
* Iraq raises interest rate on local bond issue to boost sales
* Russian energy minister says to continue contacts with Saudi energy officials
* Drought-hit South Africa partners with Iran to build desalination plants
* Turkey to create regional Islamic “megabank” -Deputy PM Simsek
* Global prudential body to fine-tune oversight of Islamic finance
* Egypt’s EFG-Hermes posts Q1 net loss after non-cash impairment charge
* U.S. envoy targets Egypt at U.N. over journalist arrests
* Egypt opens Gaza crossing for 48 hours after 85-day closure
* Egypt has bought 1.8 mln T of local wheat since April 15 -Cabinet
* Egypt’s GB Auto reports 70 pct fall in Q1 net profit
* Saudi stock traders said to face 60 pct increase in bourse fees- Bloomberg
* Investcorp part-owned Leejam Sports picks Samba Capital for IPO -sources
* Abu Dhabi’s IPIC picks nine banks to arrange euro bond - sources
* UAE banks to assess impact of new rules on impairments
* Malaysia’s 1MDB says did not pay interest on bonds due to dispute with IPIC
* Dubai banks ENBD, CBD in talks to raise up to $1.7 bln in loans
* Abraaj to spend $500 mln growing African hospital business
* UAE’s Taqa posts Q1 loss on low oil prices
* Qatar’s Ezdan Holding prices $500 mln debut five-yr sukuk - leads
* VW says Qatar’s Al-Jaber to join supervisory board
* Kuwait raises June crude OSP for Asia to Oman/Dubai minus $1.80/bbl -sources
* Bahrain’s Al Baraka awaits regulatory nod for Morocco entry (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)