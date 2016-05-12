MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 12

DUBAI, May 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wilt, take cue from Wall Street

* Oil prices fall as Canada oil sand fields gradually return

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets edge up, weak earnings hit Egypt

* Gold edges lower after best day since April as dollar steadies

* U.S., Britain, France block Russia bid to blacklist Syria rebels

* Turkey digs in heels over terrorism law, to EU’s chagrin

* Iraq raises interest rate on local bond issue to boost sales

* Russian energy minister says to continue contacts with Saudi energy officials

* Drought-hit South Africa partners with Iran to build desalination plants

* Turkey to create regional Islamic “megabank” -Deputy PM Simsek

* Global prudential body to fine-tune oversight of Islamic finance

EGYPT

* Egypt’s EFG-Hermes posts Q1 net loss after non-cash impairment charge

* U.S. envoy targets Egypt at U.N. over journalist arrests

* Egypt opens Gaza crossing for 48 hours after 85-day closure

* Egypt has bought 1.8 mln T of local wheat since April 15 -Cabinet

* Egypt’s GB Auto reports 70 pct fall in Q1 net profit

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi stock traders said to face 60 pct increase in bourse fees- Bloomberg

* Investcorp part-owned Leejam Sports picks Samba Capital for IPO -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi’s IPIC picks nine banks to arrange euro bond - sources

* UAE banks to assess impact of new rules on impairments

* Malaysia’s 1MDB says did not pay interest on bonds due to dispute with IPIC

* Dubai banks ENBD, CBD in talks to raise up to $1.7 bln in loans

* Abraaj to spend $500 mln growing African hospital business

* UAE’s Taqa posts Q1 loss on low oil prices

QATAR

* Qatar’s Ezdan Holding prices $500 mln debut five-yr sukuk - leads

* VW says Qatar’s Al-Jaber to join supervisory board

KUWAIT

* Kuwait raises June crude OSP for Asia to Oman/Dubai minus $1.80/bbl -sources

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Al Baraka awaits regulatory nod for Morocco entry (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)