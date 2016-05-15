MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15

DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stronger dollar weighs on oil; Dow drops 1 pct
* Oil slips on stronger dollar; gains on the week on supply outages
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Strong oil boosts Gulf, Global Telecom lifts Egypt
* OPEC pumps more oil after freeze talks fail, boosting surplus
* TABLE-Global oil outages at 5-year high on Canada wildfires, Nigeria strife
* Gold rises as Wall street falls, shrugs off firm dollar
* Moody’s cuts Saudi, Oman, Bahrain debt ratings
* Hezbollah blames rebel shelling for death of top commander in Syria
* Syrian forces retake Deir al-Zor hospital after “major” Islamic State offensive
* Amnesty says Syrian rebels maybe guilty of war crimes in Aleppo
* Turkish shelling, coalition air strike kills 45 IS militants in Syria- Anadolu
* Turkish war planes destroy PKK targets in Turkey, northern Iraq- Anadolu
* Iraq oil projects face delays as companies resist spending cuts
* Islamic State attacks north of Baghdad kill 16, sources say
* Kerry seeks to soothe European bank nerves over Iran trade
* Ahmadinejad’s return to public eye in Iran fuels talk of a comeback
* Islamic State attack kills 10 in Yemen’s Mukalla before PM visit
* S&P cuts Egypt’s sovereign credit outlook to negative from stable
* Egyptian court jails 152 people over islands protest
* Egypt to import 80,000 tonnes of rice ahead of Ramadan
* Mexico says unhappy with Egypt’s response to 2015 attack on tourists
* Egypt’s yields on 182-day T-bills fall, 364-day rise at Thursday auction
* Egyptian food firm Edita reports Q1 net profit of $4.41 mln
* Egypt’s Talaat Mostafa Q1 net profit rises to $22.45 mln
* Islamic Development Bank to elect new president next week
* Iranian Muslims to miss haj pilgrimage amid rift with Saudi
* Abu Dhabi National Oil Company reshuffles leadership
* UAE’s UAB picks banks to arrange $150 mln syndicated loan
* Soccer-Baffled Kuwait clubs plead with FIFA to end ban
* Kuwait’s Americana posts 12.3 pct Q1 net profit drop on costs, FX
* Bahrain’s Bank ABC to appoint Wilmot as treasury head - sources
* Oman March bank lending growth rises to 9.5 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)