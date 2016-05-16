MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 16

DUBAI, May 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan leads Asia to modest gains; dollar steady

* Oil prices jump as Goldman Sachs says market flips into deficit

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region falls after debt downgrades; Dubai builders slide

* Gold up for 2nd day on China data, weaker stock markets

* Islamic State attacks gas plant north of Baghdad, killing 11

* Iraq takes aim at media as security forces struggle to contain strife

* Kerry meets Saudi king to discuss Syria before Vienna talks

* Islamic State Yemen suicide bomber kills 25 police recruits- medics

* Refiners struggle to stay afloat as Asia drowns in gasoline

EGYPT

* Egypt’s 91-day T-bill yield eases, 273-day yield rises at Sunday’s auction

* Egypt’s unemployment rate eases slightly to 12.7 percent

* Egyptian court sentences six inmates to jail for killing Frenchman

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Electricity Co signs $900 mln KEXIM-backed loan for Shuqaiq plant

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Arabtec Q1 net loss narrows as revenue rises

* Dubai’s Drake & Scull Q1 net profit falls 61 pct, extends earnings slump

* Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC cutting 5,000 jobs - MEED

KUWAIT

* National Bank of Kuwait says $473.2 mln capital hike starts Weds

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain privately places $435 mln sukuk -source (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)