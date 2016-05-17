FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 17
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 17, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares recover after Apple, oil boost Wall St

* Oil extends gains, U.S. crude at 6-month top on supply concerns

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi petchems rise, markets mostly quiet

* Domestic focus may limit clout of $2 trillion Saudi fund

* Turkish Jan-March unemployment rate dips to 10.9 percent

* Gold edges up but dollar strength, stocks recovery cap gains

* U.S., Russia stalemate on Syria frustrates European powers

* Swedish firm first to seek listing for investment in Iran

* Arms embargo exemptions being considered for new Libyan government

* Bloodshed blurs Middle East borders set 100 years ago by UK-French pact

* Islamist militants exploit chaos as combatants pursue peace in Yemen

* Saudi Aramco awards Hasbah gas expansion contract - sources

* Lebanon seeks to ease concerns over U.S. law on Hezbollah

* Turkish, coalition forces hit Islamic State targets in Syria, kill 27 -media

* Islamic finance preps rules for charitable funds

EGYPT

* Egypt cabinet approves long-awaited VAT bill

* Faced with shortages, Egypt lifts cheap drug prices by 20 percent

* Yields rise on Egyptian debt at Monday’s bond auction

* Egypt says local wheat purchases hit 3 million tonnes

* National Bank of Egypt sells $169 mln worth of special certificates

* Egypt to buy 1 million tonnes local rice as reserve

* Egyptian court sentences six inmates to jail for killing Frenchman

SAUDI ARABIA

* Foreigners buy long-term U.S. assets for 2nd month in March-Treasury data

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi downgrade ought to galvanise reform

* Saudi banks Jazira, Bilad planning local sukuk issues

* Aramco in first term LPG deal with China chemical firm

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Fajr Capital completes investment in food franchiser Cravia

* DP World launches tender offer for $1.5 bln 2017 sukuk

* LPC-UAE’s Network International closes US$350m acquisition loan

* Dubai’s Noor Bank picks banks for dollar-denominated sukuk issue

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Gulf Bank Q1 net profit slips 10 pct as bad loans weigh

QATAR

* MEDIA-Qatari wealth fund to create $100 bln unit in overhaul

* German state refused to clear VW management but relented -source

* Pakistan bourse says in share sale talks with Qatar, Istanbul exchanges (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.