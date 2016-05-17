MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 17

DUBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares recover after Apple, oil boost Wall St
* Oil extends gains, U.S. crude at 6-month top on supply concerns
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi petchems rise, markets mostly quiet
* Domestic focus may limit clout of $2 trillion Saudi fund
* Turkish Jan-March unemployment rate dips to 10.9 percent
* Gold edges up but dollar strength, stocks recovery cap gains
* U.S., Russia stalemate on Syria frustrates European powers
* Swedish firm first to seek listing for investment in Iran
* Arms embargo exemptions being considered for new Libyan government
* Bloodshed blurs Middle East borders set 100 years ago by UK-French pact
* Islamist militants exploit chaos as combatants pursue peace in Yemen
* Saudi Aramco awards Hasbah gas expansion contract - sources
* Lebanon seeks to ease concerns over U.S. law on Hezbollah
* Turkish, coalition forces hit Islamic State targets in Syria, kill 27 -media
* Islamic finance preps rules for charitable funds
* Egypt cabinet approves long-awaited VAT bill
* Faced with shortages, Egypt lifts cheap drug prices by 20 percent
* Yields rise on Egyptian debt at Monday’s bond auction
* Egypt says local wheat purchases hit 3 million tonnes
* National Bank of Egypt sells $169 mln worth of special certificates
* Egypt to buy 1 million tonnes local rice as reserve
* Egyptian court sentences six inmates to jail for killing Frenchman
* Foreigners buy long-term U.S. assets for 2nd month in March-Treasury data
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi downgrade ought to galvanise reform
* Saudi banks Jazira, Bilad planning local sukuk issues
* Aramco in first term LPG deal with China chemical firm
* Fajr Capital completes investment in food franchiser Cravia
* DP World launches tender offer for $1.5 bln 2017 sukuk
* LPC-UAE’s Network International closes US$350m acquisition loan
* Dubai’s Noor Bank picks banks for dollar-denominated sukuk issue
* Kuwait’s Gulf Bank Q1 net profit slips 10 pct as bad loans weigh
* MEDIA-Qatari wealth fund to create $100 bln unit in overhaul
* German state refused to clear VW management but relented -source
* Pakistan bourse says in share sale talks with Qatar, Istanbul exchanges (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)