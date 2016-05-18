MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 18

DUBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Revived U.S. rate hike views weigh on Asian shares; oil up

* Oil prices remain near 2016 highs on global supply disruptions

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil aids most Gulf bourses, Egypt lifted by foreign funds

* Gold holds gains; caution prevails after Fed rate talk

* Major powers fail to agree new date for Syria peace talks

* Senate passes bill allowing 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia

* After bombings in Baghdad kill 77, Sadr’s forces deploy in some areas

* Turkey to take action on Syria border if it receives no help -Erdogan

* Egypt’s Sisi lends backing to Israel-Palestinian peace efforts

* Syrian rebels fear assault on besieged Daraya as residents starve

* After fist fights, Turkish parliament set to vote on immunity for MPs

* Qatar Airways raises stake in BA-owner IAG to 15.01 pct

* U.N. says $1.8 bln Yemen humanitarian appeal only 16 pct funded

* Turkey identifies 13 more dead from bomb blast in Kurdish village, clashes flare

* Libyan factions agree in principle on unified oil structure -foreign minister

* Vodafone Qatar to cut staff as losses widen; chairman quits

* EU’s Tusk tells Turkey not to meddle with rules of migration deal

* Saudi Arabia’s largest lender plans overseas forays - chairman

* Yemeni government suspends participation in peace talks, demands guarantees

EGYPT

* Egypt’s central bank offers $120 million to cover pharmaceutical imports

* Egypt’s central bank keeps pound stable at Tuesday’s dollar sale

* Egypt’s Beltone board agrees to 1 bln pound capital increase

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 7.541 mln bpd in March

* White House voices concerns on Senate Sept. 11 lawsuit bill

* Saudi Arabia says time may be coming for “Plan B” on Syria

* Saudi’s Sipchem says restarts units after shutdown

* Saudi Arabia aims to salvage white elephant financial district

* Saudi Electricity starts up Jeddah South power plant

* Remaining Mobily lenders agree to waive breach of loan terms

QATAR

* “Bachelor ban” in Qatar tests relations with migrant workers

BAHRAIN

* Investcorp explores sale of Polyconcept - sources

* Bahrain’s Batelco says submits bid for Malta’s Go

OMAN

* BRIEF-Air Lease announces lease placement of two Boeing 787-9s to Oman Air