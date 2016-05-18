MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 18

DUBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Revived U.S. rate hike views weigh on Asian shares; oil up
* Oil prices remain near 2016 highs on global supply disruptions
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil aids most Gulf bourses, Egypt lifted by foreign funds
* Gold holds gains; caution prevails after Fed rate talk
* Major powers fail to agree new date for Syria peace talks
* Senate passes bill allowing 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia
* After bombings in Baghdad kill 77, Sadr’s forces deploy in some areas
* Turkey to take action on Syria border if it receives no help -Erdogan
* Egypt’s Sisi lends backing to Israel-Palestinian peace efforts
* Syrian rebels fear assault on besieged Daraya as residents starve
* After fist fights, Turkish parliament set to vote on immunity for MPs
* Qatar Airways raises stake in BA-owner IAG to 15.01 pct
* U.N. says $1.8 bln Yemen humanitarian appeal only 16 pct funded
* Turkey identifies 13 more dead from bomb blast in Kurdish village, clashes flare
* Libyan factions agree in principle on unified oil structure -foreign minister
* Vodafone Qatar to cut staff as losses widen; chairman quits
* EU’s Tusk tells Turkey not to meddle with rules of migration deal
* Saudi Arabia’s largest lender plans overseas forays - chairman
* Yemeni government suspends participation in peace talks, demands guarantees
* Egypt’s central bank offers $120 million to cover pharmaceutical imports
* Egypt’s central bank keeps pound stable at Tuesday’s dollar sale
* Egypt’s Beltone board agrees to 1 bln pound capital increase
* Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 7.541 mln bpd in March
* White House voices concerns on Senate Sept. 11 lawsuit bill
* Saudi Arabia says time may be coming for “Plan B” on Syria
* Saudi’s Sipchem says restarts units after shutdown
* Saudi Arabia aims to salvage white elephant financial district
* Saudi Electricity starts up Jeddah South power plant
* Remaining Mobily lenders agree to waive breach of loan terms
* “Bachelor ban” in Qatar tests relations with migrant workers
* Investcorp explores sale of Polyconcept - sources
* Bahrain’s Batelco says submits bid for Malta’s Go
* BRIEF-Air Lease announces lease placement of two Boeing 787-9s to Oman Air
Compiled by Dubai newsroom