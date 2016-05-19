MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 19

DUBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, gold fall as U.S. hike back on the cards; dlr jumps
* Oil drops on surging dollar, rising U.S. crude stocks, jump in Iran exports
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt lifted by foreign money; Gulf bourses lose steam
* Gold near 3-week low as Fed rate hike expectations boost dollar
* Blumberg Grain to sign wheat silos deal with Algeria in weeks
* Jordan buys 100,000 T feed barley in tender
* Iran’s May oil exports set to surge nearly 60 pct from a year ago
* Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 7.541 mln bpd in March
* Turkey angered over EU envoy’s remark on EU migrant deal
* Turkey to roadshow sovereign sukuk in next few months
* Investors growing concerned about Turkey’s new policy team
* Iran’s IRGC says many Iranians have volunteered to fight in Syria
* Kerry, Egypt’s Sisi discuss Mideast peace, Libya conflict
* World bank approves up to $5 billion loan to Tunisia
* Bomb kills nine Iraqi soldiers during raid south of Baghdad
* Iraq’s Sadr pulls out forces from Baghdad districts hit by bombs
* Libya forces say pushing back Islamic State fighters
* INTERVIEW-Louis Dreyfus seeking logistics investments in Egyptian ports
* Egypt’s FIHC cancels vegetable oils tender
* Egypt local wheat buying up to 3.25 mln of planned 4 mln tonnes
* Egypt’s GASC signs contract for 80,000 tonnes of rice
* Nine Egyptian policemen to face trial on charges of assaulting two doctors
* Saudi’s Binladin secures bank loan to ease finance crunch -sources
* Saudi’s Advanced Petrochemical climbs on capital boost
* EXCLUSIVE-KKR among bidders for UAE’s National Food Products Co-sources
* Abu Dhabi’s ADS launches FX prime-of-prime brokerage
* Qatar Airways raises stake in BA-owner IAG to 15.01 pct
* Qatar Flour Mills to boost capacity, aims to raise exports to Saudi Arabia
