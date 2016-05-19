MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 19

DUBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, gold fall as U.S. hike back on the cards; dlr jumps

* Oil drops on surging dollar, rising U.S. crude stocks, jump in Iran exports

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt lifted by foreign money; Gulf bourses lose steam

* Gold near 3-week low as Fed rate hike expectations boost dollar

* Blumberg Grain to sign wheat silos deal with Algeria in weeks

* Jordan buys 100,000 T feed barley in tender

* Iran’s May oil exports set to surge nearly 60 pct from a year ago

* Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 7.541 mln bpd in March

* Turkey angered over EU envoy’s remark on EU migrant deal

* Turkey to roadshow sovereign sukuk in next few months

* Investors growing concerned about Turkey’s new policy team

* Iran’s IRGC says many Iranians have volunteered to fight in Syria

* Kerry, Egypt’s Sisi discuss Mideast peace, Libya conflict

* World bank approves up to $5 billion loan to Tunisia

* Bomb kills nine Iraqi soldiers during raid south of Baghdad

* Iraq’s Sadr pulls out forces from Baghdad districts hit by bombs

* Libya forces say pushing back Islamic State fighters

EGYPT

* INTERVIEW-Louis Dreyfus seeking logistics investments in Egyptian ports

* Egypt’s FIHC cancels vegetable oils tender

* Egypt local wheat buying up to 3.25 mln of planned 4 mln tonnes

* Egypt’s GASC signs contract for 80,000 tonnes of rice

* Nine Egyptian policemen to face trial on charges of assaulting two doctors

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s Binladin secures bank loan to ease finance crunch -sources

* Saudi’s Advanced Petrochemical climbs on capital boost

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* EXCLUSIVE-KKR among bidders for UAE’s National Food Products Co-sources

* Abu Dhabi’s ADS launches FX prime-of-prime brokerage

QATAR

* Qatar Airways raises stake in BA-owner IAG to 15.01 pct

* Qatar Flour Mills to boost capacity, aims to raise exports to Saudi Arabia