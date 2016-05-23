MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 23

DUBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Moday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise, but Japan down on weak data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets fall as investors take profits; Egypt sags
* Oil prices dip on strong dollar, firm global supplies
* Heavy air strikes hit rebel road to Syria's Aleppo - monitor, rebels
* EU needs to end 'confusion' on migration policies, Turkey's Yildirim says
* Erdogan ally takes over as Turkish PM, vowing stronger presidency
* Iraq announces start of Falluja operation, some residents flee
* Sixteen militants killed in raid in former al Qaeda Yemen hub- security forces
* Egypt sends submarine to hunt for crashed EgyptAir jet
* Egypt must work harder to revive tourism after EgyptAir crash- minister
* Egypt to increase natural gas production to 5.5-6 bln cfd -oil minister
* Egypt's 91-day, 266-day T-bill yields rise at Sunday's auction
* Egypt exempts raw sugar importers from customs duty
* Abu Dhabi lays off staff as Gulf austerity tightens
* Bahrain sovereign fund Mumtalakat 2015 net profit hurt by charge