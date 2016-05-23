MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 23

DUBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Moday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise, but Japan down on weak data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets fall as investors take profits; Egypt sags

* Oil prices dip on strong dollar, firm global supplies

* Heavy air strikes hit rebel road to Syria's Aleppo - monitor, rebels

* EU needs to end 'confusion' on migration policies, Turkey's Yildirim says

* Erdogan ally takes over as Turkish PM, vowing stronger presidency

* Iraq announces start of Falluja operation, some residents flee

* Sixteen militants killed in raid in former al Qaeda Yemen hub- security forces

EGYPT

* Egypt sends submarine to hunt for crashed EgyptAir jet

* Egypt must work harder to revive tourism after EgyptAir crash- minister

* Egypt to increase natural gas production to 5.5-6 bln cfd -oil minister

* Egypt's 91-day, 266-day T-bill yields rise at Sunday's auction

* Egypt exempts raw sugar importers from customs duty

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi lays off staff as Gulf austerity tightens

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain sovereign fund Mumtalakat 2015 net profit hurt by charge (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)