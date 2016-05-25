MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 25

DUBAI, May 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain, dollar firm as US data soothes rate fears
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly rises, quieter as Ramadan nears
* Oil prices push closer to $50, U.S. crude hits highest in 7 mths
* Gold near 7-week low on Fed rate hike prospects
* After benefits of cheap oil, India counts cost of reduced Gulf remittances
* New Turkish cabinet reflects Erdogan’s growing power
* Iraq sticks to oil output growth plan despite spending cuts
* U.S. lawmakers question India plans for Iranian port
* Europe Union and energy firms court Algerian gas cooperation
* For third straight month, Turkey cenbank cuts top end of rate corridor
* In Iran, dividends of nuclear deal are slow to appear
* Hardliner elected as head of Iran’s top clerical body
* Turkey sets June 23 deadline for bids for Islamic lender Bank Asya
* No sign of EgyptAir plane technical problems before takeoff -sources
* Egypt energy subsidy bill to hit $5 bln-5.4 bln in fiscal 2015-16-minister
* Egyptian appeals court cancels five-year jail terms for 47 over island protests
* Egypt tenders for 25,000 tonnes of soyoil, 12,000 tonnes sunflower
* Egyptian pound stable at Tuesday’s auction, weaker on black market
* Egypt’s Medinet Nasr considers loan to speed up development
* Saudi Arabia’s rulers adapt message for social media age
* Dubai’s DP World launches $1.2 bln sukuk issue to cover tender
* Dubai says opens world’s first functioning 3D-printed office
* Dubai’s Noor Bank launches $500 mln 5-yr sukuk at 6.25 pct
* Dubai Group selling Shuaa stake, other assets in 2016-official
* Qatar says $65 oil price “badly needed” for investment - AP
* Bahrain’s Batelco says no longer in talks to buy Malta’s GO
* Bank Muscat signs $315 million loan - TRLPC
* TABLE-Fuel prices boost Oman April inflation to 1.1 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)