MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 26

DUBAI, May 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil prices top $50, Asian shares struggle on CHina worries
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf rises on back of oil, global mood
* MIDEAST MONEY-Saudi should keep options open on currency peg -c.bank paper
* Brent oil pushes above $50 for first time in nearly 7 months
* Gold edges up, but stays near 7-wk low on Fed rate hike outlook
* Gulf banks report more loan defaults as oil slump plays out
* Obama administration officials warn lawmakers over Iran sanctions
* Russia’s Novak to meet Qatar’s energy minister in Moscow on June 3 - statement
* Turkey’s nationalist MHP leader says to re-run for leadership at July congress
* Arab Bank settlement over militant attacks tied to U.S. appeal
* Turkish investment climate, not just presidency, a priority -finance minister
* Germany, France hold back NATO, EU ambitions in Libya
* Iran-Saudi row threatens any OPEC deal, puts role in question
* French, Italian firms to help search for EgyptAir black boxes
* Egypt local wheat buying tops 4 million tonnes
* Egyptian exchange postpones Beltone Financial capital raise -statement
* Egypt’s Qalaa says new oil refinery will cut government’s import bill
* Official retracts statement that Mecca’s metro project delayed
* Saudi Aramco said to appoint JPMorgan, HSBC for debut bond sale - Bloomberg
* Saudi Cement trims proposed H1 dividend
* TABLE-Saudi April inflation edges down to 4.2 pct
* Etihad Airways Partners raises $500 mln in second bond
* Dubai’s Shuaa Capital says no business impact from lay-offs
* BP, Shell among bidders to run Qatar oil field - sources
* Qatar cuts spending on new health facilities - official
* Qatar’s Texas LNG venture expects to begin exports by 2021 -advisor
* Bahrain’s GFH to list Khaleeji bank subsidiary in Dubai
* Kuwait to sign $1 bln contract with Salini, Limak for city project (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)