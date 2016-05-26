MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 26

DUBAI, May 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil prices top $50, Asian shares struggle on CHina worries

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf rises on back of oil, global mood

* MIDEAST MONEY-Saudi should keep options open on currency peg -c.bank paper

* Brent oil pushes above $50 for first time in nearly 7 months

* Gold edges up, but stays near 7-wk low on Fed rate hike outlook

* Gulf banks report more loan defaults as oil slump plays out

* Obama administration officials warn lawmakers over Iran sanctions

* Russia’s Novak to meet Qatar’s energy minister in Moscow on June 3 - statement

* Turkey’s nationalist MHP leader says to re-run for leadership at July congress

* Arab Bank settlement over militant attacks tied to U.S. appeal

* Turkish investment climate, not just presidency, a priority -finance minister

* Germany, France hold back NATO, EU ambitions in Libya

* Iran-Saudi row threatens any OPEC deal, puts role in question

EGYPT

* French, Italian firms to help search for EgyptAir black boxes

* Egypt local wheat buying tops 4 million tonnes

* Egyptian exchange postpones Beltone Financial capital raise -statement

* Egypt’s Qalaa says new oil refinery will cut government’s import bill

SAUDI ARABIA

* Official retracts statement that Mecca’s metro project delayed

* Saudi Aramco said to appoint JPMorgan, HSBC for debut bond sale - Bloomberg

* Saudi Cement trims proposed H1 dividend

* TABLE-Saudi April inflation edges down to 4.2 pct

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad Airways Partners raises $500 mln in second bond

* Dubai’s Shuaa Capital says no business impact from lay-offs

QATAR

* BP, Shell among bidders to run Qatar oil field - sources

* Qatar cuts spending on new health facilities - official

* Qatar’s Texas LNG venture expects to begin exports by 2021 -advisor

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s GFH to list Khaleeji bank subsidiary in Dubai

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to sign $1 bln contract with Salini, Limak for city project (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)