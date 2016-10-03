Oct 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks start Q4 with gains, sterling stumbles

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks plunge to multi-year lows on austerity

* Oil prices fall on high production despite planned OPEC output cut

* Gold up on short covering as Deutsche Bank concerns ease

* Middle East Crude-Stays weak; Saudi may cut prices next week

* Syria presses Aleppo advance, as U.N. says hospitals near collapse

* Iraq's economic recovery plans tied up by U.S. budget tussle

* Russia said to send more warplanes to Syria, diplomacy 'on life support'

* On a Jerusalem hillside, rivals set aside differences to honour Peres

* Turkish police raid prisons and courthouses in post-coup investigation

* ANALYSIS-Suing governments over terror no sure thing despite U.S. Sept 11 law

* German minister heads to Iran, business ties still limited

* Mosul offensive to start soon, says French defence minister

* INTERVIEW-Tunisia PM pushes broad reform package, talks with unions

* Kurdish role in Raqqa offensive could trigger ethnic conflict - Turkish official

* Turkish investment bank Unlu says aims to close Iranian deal soon

* Yemen's Houthis ask former Aden governor to form government

* Libyan forces foil ambush, lose eight men in Sirte battle -officials

* U.N. atomic agency chief says Iran sticking to nuclear deal

* Protests hit Tunisia phosphate output again - official

* Arab coalition says targets Houthi forces after ship attack

* Gulf Arab states call on U.N. to intervene to stop Aleppo assault

* Saudi-led forces rescue passengers from vessel off Yemen

* New Yemen central bank governor says inherited bank with no money

* New Zealand, Gulf states renew efforts to seal free trade pact

* U.S. approves Boeing, Lockheed fighter jet sales to Gulf -sources

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC buys 50,000 tonnes of raw sugar

* Six policemen killed in Sinai

* Egypt's GASC receives six offers at sugar tender

* Cyprus court orders extradition of Egyptian hijacker

* Egypt asks Interpol to take Mubarak-era businessman off watchlist

* Senior Egyptian prosecutor survives car bomb assassination attempt

* Egypt court suspends annulment of Red Sea island deal with Saudi Arabia

* Russia may reinstall wheat export duty in force-majeure case - TASS

* Egypt M2 money supply up 18.3 pct year-on-year in August - central bank

* Egypt's FIHC receives offers for soyoil, sunflower oil -trade

* Eni agrees renewables energy deal with Egypt

* Egyptian three-month T-bill yields drop at auction, nine month yield stable

* Egypt wants second tranches of World Bank, ADB loans by year-end -PM

* Egypt General Petroleum seeks 177,000 T of gasoil for October

* Egypt's Orascom Construction board sets share buyback price

* BRIEF-Ezz steel Q2 net loss widens to 239.567 million Egyptian pounds

* Egypt approves tougher jail terms for FGM

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi economic growth hits three-year low in Q2

* TABLE-Saudi Q2 GDP growth edges down to 1.4 pct y/y

* Saudi c.bank orders rescheduling of consumer loans hit by austerity

* Saudi's Kingdom Holding sells Four Seasons Toronto for C$225 mln

* APICORP says issues Saudi's first Formosa bond

* Saudi's Ma'aden starts commercial output at alumina refinery

* Saudi Tasnee unit gets 6.96 bln riyals in financing from banks

* Saudi Arabia suspends telecom shares on licensing move

* Emerging sovereigns' bond sales nearly double, Saudi debut ahead

* Saudi foreign ministry condemns passage of U.S. Sept. 11 law

* Mufti tells Saudis to back government austerity moves

* StanChart starts direct trading between yuan, Saudi riyal, UAE dirham

* Saudi central bank's foreign assets edge down in August

* TABLE-Mideast funds turn bullish on bonds and negative on Saudi equities

* POLL-Mideast funds turn positive on bonds, negative on Saudi stocks

* Saudi riyal falls, bond may be delayed after U.S. Congress vote

* Saudi PetroRabigh says construction delay to raise project cost

* TABLE-Saudi money supply shrinks in August

* COLUMN-Saudi Arabia gambles it can raise oil prices without losing too much market share: Kemp

* MEDIA-Saudi Arabia releases $1 bln to help laid-off migrant workers- WSJ

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE military vessel damaged in "incident" off coast of Yemen

* Zara owner Ortega buys $550 million Madrid skyscraper

* Dubai's Gulf General Investment aims to renegotiate part of debt plan -sources

QATAR

* BRIEF-Boeing said near widebody jet sale to Qatar Air after F-15 deal

* Indian worker's suicide in Qatar raises concern over stranded migrants

* TABLE-Qatar August bank lending, money supply growth slow

* Qatar August trade surplus shrinks 36 pct y/y

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman budget deficit rises to $10.5 bln in January-July