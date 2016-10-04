MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 4

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wobble, dollar firms after upbeat US data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi swings widely, Gulf weak; IMF hopes boost Egypt
* Oil prices dip on surging Iran sales, but looming OPEC deal offers support
* Gold holds losses on firm dollar after positive U.S. data
* Middle East Crude-Dubai rises to highest in nearly four months
* UN discusses urging end to all military flights over Syria's Aleppo
* Morocco's PM says will advance economic reforms if re-elected
* East Libyan oil firm AGOCO's output rises to 320,000 bpd
* Siemens signs Iran rail contract as Germany drums up business
* U.S. helped clinch Iraq oil deal to keep Mosul battle on track
* Libyan wealth fund hampered by power struggles, sanctions
* Turkey detains brother of cleric Gulen, issues arrest warrants for 115
* Turkish inflation fall strengthens central bank's hand on rate cuts - minister
* Egypt says it killed senior Muslim Brotherhood leader in shootout
* Egypt's GASC says seeks wheat for Nov. 1-10 shipment
* Chinese company to spend $20 billion developing second phase of Egypt's new capital
* Yields mixed at Egyptian T-bond auction
* Egypt's net foreign reserves rise to $19.592 bln at end-Sept -central bank
* Sawiris' OTMT says dispute with Egyptian regulator has hit business
* U.S. Sept. 11 law weakens international relations, Saudi cabinet says
* Saudi's Mobily says unified telco licence to boost business
* Saudi licence extension to cut costs for Atheeb Telecommunication
* Saudi Electric to seek private investment for 5,400 MW of projects
* Saudi licence extension to reduce Saudi Zain's annual charges
* Saudi's STC says unified licence positive for business
* Dubai's Aramex sets up e-commerce company with Australia Post
* Dubai airport passenger traffic up 6.1 pct in August
* Qatar's Ras Laffan 2 condensate splitter to launch this month -sources
* Qatar exchange to introduce margin trading this week (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)